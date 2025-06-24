Houston Optometrist Highlights Overlooked Summer Eye Dangers

Houston optometrist warns of hidden summer eye dangers like dry eyes, UV damage, and screen strain-and shares simple tips for prevention.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- While many Houstonians welcome summer with open arms, few realize the season brings more than just rising temperatures-it also presents several hidden dangers to eye health. Dr. Ayesha Butt of Texas State Optical (TSO) Briargrove, a therapeutic optometrist and optometric glaucoma specialist , is speaking out to help raise awareness about the most overlooked seasonal eye issues and how to prevent them."People are great about remembering sunscreen, but they rarely think to protect their eyes from the sun, chlorine, or screen time," says Dr. Butt.“These are all elements that can contribute to long-term vision problems if ignored.”One of the most common concerns during the summer months is dry eye syndrome , which can be triggered by air conditioning, pool chemicals, and increased outdoor time.“Dry, gritty, or itchy eyes can be more than just a nuisance,” Dr. Butt explains.“If left untreated, it may lead to inflammation or damage to the surface of the eye.”Digital screen exposure is another summer risk, especially for children and teens on summer break. Extended time on tablets or phones may lead to eye strain and discomfort. Dr. Butt encourages families to adopt the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds.Allergies are another factor. Houston's warm climate and high pollen counts can lead to itchy, watery eyes that are often mistaken for other issues.“A proper eye exam can help determine if you're dealing with allergies, dry eye, or something more serious,” says Dr. Butt.Dr. Butt also emphasizes the importance of wearing UV-blocking sunglasses to protect against harmful rays. "UV exposure is cumulative. Even short bursts without eye protection can increase your risk for cataracts or macular degeneration later in life," she notes.TSO Briargrove offers comprehensive eye exams and advanced diagnostic tools to catch problems early, whether they're summer-related or not. Conveniently located at 6100 Westheimer Rd #136A, Houston, TX 77057, the clinic is near the Briargrove and Tanglewood neighborhoods and just minutes from the Galleria. Since 1986, they've served generations of patients in a warm, family-centered environment.Dr. Butt, who took over ownership in 2014, continues the practice's mission of providing compassionate eye care to the community.“Summer should be a time of fun and freedom-not blurred vision or eye discomfort,” she adds.To learn more about common summer eye conditions or to schedule a comprehensive eye exam, contact TSO Briargrove at (713) 785-2022 or visit .

