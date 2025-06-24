Centre Gives Nod For Procurement Of Pulses From MP & UP Farmers Under Price Support Scheme

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 24 (IANS) Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday approved the procurement of moong and urad pulses in Madhya Pradesh, and urad in Uttar Pradesh under the Centre's Price Support Scheme to ensure higher earnings for farmers growing these crops.

He also discussed procurement logistics with the respective state Agriculture Ministers and issued necessary instructions to the NAFED, the NCCF and state officials at a meeting held here.

The Union Minister stated that although the decision to procure moong and urad would place a significant financial burden on the Central government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government is committed to ensuring farmers receive the intended benefits.

He emphasised that it is crucial for the procurement process to be carried out properly. Direct procurement from farmers will reduce the influence of middlemen and ensure that the actual benefit reaches the farmers.

Issuing directions to officials, he called for the use of the latest and most effective technologies for the proper registration of farmers. He advised increasing the number of procurement centres if necessary and ensuring the entire process is carried out in a fair and transparent manner.

Expressing concern over complaints of irregularities in storage, Chouhan urged the ministers and officials of the states to take concrete steps to address the issue. He assured Uttar Pradesh's Agriculture Minister that the central government will make every possible effort in the best interests of farmers.

The meeting was attended by Madhya Pradesh Minister for Farmers' Welfare and Agriculture Development Aidal Singh Kansana, Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Union Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi, and other senior officials.