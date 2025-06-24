Historic Sweep For Jordanian-Canadian Author At Gourmand Awards: Thuraya Earns Four 'Best In The World' Honours

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As the first English-language Jordanian cookbook to receive such recognition on the global stage, Thuraya is a testament to the power of storytelling through food - and to the universal journey of preserving heritage, memory, and family connection.

Blending personal memoir with over 120 Levantine recipes, Thuraya invites readers into the warmth of a Jordanian family kitchen, where Levantine recipes and memories come together. It explores the way food brings people together, across generations and borders - a theme that resonates strongly with diverse American audiences seeking authentic, meaningful culinary experiences.

"This book began as a way to preserve the dishes my mother lovingly prepared, but it has become something much larger," said author Nadeem Mansour. "These recipes, passed down through generations, carry with them the memory of where we come from. It is a tribute not only to my mother and family, but to immigrant families across the globe who keep their roots alive through food - and to mothers everywhere, whose love and care are the soul of every home-cooked meal."

Named after the author's mother, Thuraya is a celebration of love, legacy, and culture. From vibrant mezze and slow-simmered stews to fragrant rice dishes and delicate desserts, the book reflects the warmth and generosity of Middle Eastern hospitality.

Though first launched in Amman, Jordan, Thuraya is quickly gaining international acclaim. A recent feature event at the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto explored the book's themes of identity, tradition, and diaspora - opening a global conversation about the role food plays in passing down and preserving family recipes.

The Gourmand World Cookbook Awards , often referred to as the "Oscars of cookbooks," were announced this weekend in Lisbon, Portugal . Thuraya now proudly carries the Best in the World logo, joining the ranks of the most distinguished culinary works globally.

For American readers, Thuraya offers more than just recipes - it offers a deeply human story, filled with flavor, emotion, and the quiet power of home-cooked meals to connect us all.

To learn more or purchase a copy, visit thurayadelights , where you can also view the award-winning short film that captures the soul of the book and the beauty of Levantine cuisine.

