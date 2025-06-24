MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We're excited about this expansion that will bring us into two new markets, Charleston and Nashville, and will also give us a second show in Savannah," said Mike Broder, founder and President and Founder of GalaxyCon. "Mike Federali and his team at Incredible Conventions have created something really special with these shows, and we look forward to having them as part of our GalaxyCon portfolio."

GalaxyCon Acquires Three Shows From Incredible Conventions LLC

This deal was negotiated between Peter Katz, SR. VP of Business Development at GalaxyCon, and Incredible Conventions President Mike Federali. Federali will serve as a consultant to GalaxyCon for these three shows, and he will continue to manage and run Incredible Conventions LLC's other portfolio shows including: Tidewater Comicon, Hampton Comicon, Anime Virginia Beach, Shenandoah Comic Con, Anime Ocean City, Anime Richmond, Superstar Anime, Virginia Beach Comic Con, Anime Fairfax, Anime Fredericksburg, and Virginia Toy Expo.

"This acquisition really just made perfect sense for both parties as it allows us at Incredible Conventions to expand our footprint with other shows, and also gives me some much-wanted time to raise my daughter and new son," said Federali. "I have nothing but respect for Mike Broder, Peter Katz, and the GalaxyCon team, and I look forward to helping them make this transition as smooth as possible."

With these three new shows, GalaxyCon's roster of events for 2026 now sits at over 20, which makes GalaxyCon the largest geek culture convention organization in North America. In 2024, GalaxyCon shows brought in $42 million dollars to local economies across the country, a number that is projected to nearly double in 2025.

"Simply put, no convention company has ever seen the growth and expansion that GalaxyCon has in the past two years," said Katz. "We're excited about the potential of entering these new markets in 2026, and there may be more to come. Stay tuned!"

GalaxyCon will release additional details about these 2026 events in the coming months, and for more information about GalaxyCon and all of its upcoming events, please visit .

ABOUT GALAXYCON LLC:

GalaxyCon LLC, is the largest independently owned consumer and fan engagement company. Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and founded by Mike Broder in 2006, GalaxyCon is made for fans, by fans. The company organizes pop culture, anime, and horror-themed events across the United States. Celebrities and fans are united at the festival of fandom in often overlooked locations. Events in Oklahoma City, Raleigh, Columbus, Richmond, and San José attract between 20,000 and 50,000 fans for each show. Additionally, GalaxyCon presents Animate! and Nightmare Weekend throughout the year, reaching more consumers and fans.

GalaxyCon is more than a comic con, it is a celebration of fandom.

