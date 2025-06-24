S&P CORELOGIC CASE-SHILLER INDEX RECORDS 2.7% ANNUAL GAIN IN APRIL 2025
|
|
2006 Peak
|
2012 Trough
|
Current
|
Index
|
Level
|
Date
|
Level
|
Date
|
From Peak (%)
|
Level
|
From Trough (%)
|
From Peak (%)
|
National
|
184.61
|
Jul-06
|
133.99
|
Feb-12
|
-27.4 %
|
329.61
|
146.0 %
|
78.5 %
|
20-City
|
206.52
|
Jul-06
|
134.07
|
Mar-12
|
-35.1 %
|
341.48
|
154.7 %
|
65.3 %
|
10-City
|
226.29
|
Jun-06
|
146.45
|
Mar-12
|
-35.3 %
|
361.38
|
146.8 %
|
59.7 %
Table 2 below summarizes the results for April 2025. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices could be revised for the prior 24 months, based on the receipt of additional source data.
|
|
April 2025
|
April/March
|
March/February
|
1-Year
|
Metropolitan Area
|
Level
|
Change (%)
|
Change (%)
|
Change (%)
|
Atlanta
|
250.71
|
0.7 %
|
0.9 %
|
2.1 %
|
Boston
|
348.64
|
1.5 %
|
0.7 %
|
3.9 %
|
Charlotte
|
283.96
|
1.0 %
|
0.7 %
|
2.4 %
|
Chicago
|
217.55
|
1.2 %
|
1.1 %
|
6.0 %
|
Cleveland
|
198.71
|
1.0 %
|
1.8 %
|
5.2 %
|
Dallas
|
297.98
|
0.8 %
|
0.5 %
|
-0.2 %
|
Denver
|
322.08
|
0.7 %
|
1.1 %
|
0.7 %
|
Detroit
|
195.37
|
1.5 %
|
1.1 %
|
5.5 %
|
Las Vegas
|
304.60
|
0.6 %
|
0.7 %
|
4.1 %
|
Los Angeles
|
450.90
|
-0.1 %
|
1.4 %
|
2.5 %
|
Miami
|
442.86
|
0.5 %
|
-0.2 %
|
1.4 %
|
Minneapolis
|
244.15
|
0.9 %
|
1.1 %
|
2.4 %
|
New York
|
330.24
|
1.2 %
|
1.6 %
|
7.9 %
|
Phoenix
|
330.69
|
0.0 %
|
0.2 %
|
1.3 %
|
Portland
|
333.28
|
0.4 %
|
0.8 %
|
0.8 %
|
San Diego
|
447.78
|
0.7 %
|
1.0 %
|
1.0 %
|
San Francisco
|
363.50
|
0.5 %
|
1.1 %
|
0.2 %
|
Seattle
|
402.33
|
1.0 %
|
1.8 %
|
3.0 %
|
Tampa
|
375.94
|
0.7 %
|
-0.3 %
|
-2.2 %
|
Washington
|
339.65
|
0.9 %
|
1.4 %
|
4.3 %
|
Composite-10
|
361.38
|
0.7 %
|
1.2 %
|
4.1 %
|
Composite-20
|
341.48
|
0.7 %
|
1.1 %
|
3.4 %
|
U.S. National
|
329.61
|
0.6 %
|
0.8 %
|
2.7 %
|
Sources: S&P Dow Jones Indices and CoreLogic
|
|
|
Data through April 2025
|
|
|
Table 3 below shows a summary of the monthly changes using the seasonally adjusted (SA) and non-seasonally adjusted (NSA) data. Since its launch in early 2006, the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices have published, and the markets have followed and reported on, the non-seasonally adjusted data set used in the headline indices. For analytical purposes, S&P Dow Jones Indices publishes a seasonally adjusted data set covered in the headline indices, as well as for the 17 of 20 markets with tiered price indices and the five condo markets that are tracked.
|
|
April/March Change (%)
|
March/February Change (%)
|
Metropolitan Area
|
NSA
|
SA
|
NSA
|
SA
|
Atlanta
|
0.7 %
|
-0.1 %
|
0.9 %
|
0.0 %
|
Boston
|
1.5 %
|
-0.4 %
|
0.7 %
|
-0.6 %
|
Charlotte
|
1.0 %
|
0.0 %
|
0.7 %
|
-0.2 %
|
Chicago
|
1.2 %
|
0.3 %
|
1.1 %
|
0.3 %
|
Cleveland
|
1.0 %
|
0.3 %
|
1.8 %
|
0.7 %
|
Dallas
|
0.8 %
|
-0.6 %
|
0.5 %
|
-0.8 %
|
Denver
|
0.7 %
|
-0.8 %
|
1.1 %
|
-0.8 %
|
Detroit
|
1.5 %
|
0.1 %
|
1.1 %
|
0.2 %
|
Las Vegas
|
0.6 %
|
-0.2 %
|
0.7 %
|
-0.1 %
|
Los Angeles
|
-0.1 %
|
-1.1 %
|
1.4 %
|
-0.1 %
|
Miami
|
0.5 %
|
-0.2 %
|
-0.2 %
|
-0.7 %
|
Minneapolis
|
0.9 %
|
-0.4 %
|
1.1 %
|
-0.1 %
|
New York
|
1.2 %
|
0.6 %
|
1.6 %
|
1.0 %
|
Phoenix
|
0.0 %
|
-0.9 %
|
0.2 %
|
-0.6 %
|
Portland
|
0.4 %
|
-0.8 %
|
0.8 %
|
-0.7 %
|
San Diego
|
0.7 %
|
-0.6 %
|
1.0 %
|
-0.9 %
|
San Francisco
|
0.5 %
|
-1.2 %
|
1.1 %
|
-1.5 %
|
Seattle
|
1.0 %
|
-0.9 %
|
1.8 %
|
-0.7 %
|
Tampa
|
0.7 %
|
0.0 %
|
-0.3 %
|
-1.1 %
|
Washington
|
0.9 %
|
-0.1 %
|
1.4 %
|
0.0 %
|
Composite-10
|
0.7 %
|
-0.3 %
|
1.2 %
|
0.0 %
|
Composite-20
|
0.7 %
|
-0.3 %
|
1.1 %
|
-0.2 %
|
U.S. National
|
0.6 %
|
-0.4 %
|
0.8 %
|
-0.3 %
|
Sources: S&P Dow Jones Indices and CoreLogic
|
|
|
Data through April 2025
|
|
|
For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit .
ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES
S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.
S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI ), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit .
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
Alyssa Augustyn
Communications Manager
New York, USA
+1 773-919-4732
[email protected]
S&P Dow Jones Indices' interactive blog, IndexologyBlog, delivers real-time commentary and analysis from industry experts across S&P Global on a wide range of topics impacting residential home prices, homebuilding and mortgage financing in the United States. Readers and viewers can visit the blog at , where feedback and commentary are welcomed and encouraged.
The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices are published on the last Tuesday of each month at 9:00 am ET. They are constructed to accurately track the price path of typical single-family homes located in each metropolitan area provided. Each index combines matched price pairs for thousands of individual houses from the available universe of arms-length sales data. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index tracks the value of single-family housing within the United States. The index is a composite of single-family home price indices for the nine U.S. Census divisions and is calculated quarterly. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 10-City Composite Home Price Index is a value-weighted average of the 10 original metro area indices. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-City Composite Home Price Index is a value-weighted average of the 20 metro area indices. The indices have a base value of 100 in January 2000; thus, for example, a current index value of 150 translates to a 50% appreciation rate since January 2000 for a typical home located within the subject market.
These indices are generated and published under agreements between S&P Dow Jones Indices and CoreLogic, Inc.
The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices are produced by CoreLogic, Inc. In addition to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices, CoreLogic also offers home price index sets covering thousands of zip codes, counties, metro areas, and state markets. The indices, published by S&P Dow Jones Indices, represent just a small subset of the broader data available through CoreLogic.
Case-Shiller® and CoreLogic® are trademarks of CoreLogic Case-Shiller, LLC or its affiliates or subsidiaries ("CoreLogic") and have been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices. None of the financial products based on indices produced by CoreLogic or its predecessors in interest are sponsored, sold, or promoted by CoreLogic, and neither CoreLogic nor any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, or predecessors in interest makes any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products.
