Historic Sweep For Jordanian-Canadian Author At Gourmand Awards: Thuraya Earns Four 'Best In The World' Honours
"This book began as a way to preserve the dishes my mother lovingly prepared, but it has become something much larger," said author Nadeem Mansour. "These recipes, passed down through generations, carry with them the memory of where we come from. To see them honoured on such a prestigious international stage is moving. It is a tribute not only to my mother and family, and to the countless families across Canada who keep their cultures alive through food – but also to mothers everywhere, whose love and care are the soul of every home-cooked meal."
Named after the author's mother, Thuraya is a story of love, heritage, and the power of food to bridge distances-across countries, cultures, and communities. The beautifully photographed recipes, from vibrant mezze and hearty stews to exquisite desserts, embody the warmth and generosity of Middle Eastern hospitality.
For Thuraya, the author's mother, the recognition is especially meaningful. "Our family recipes carry the essence of who we are. Food has a unique ability to bring people together and connect us all-no matter where we come from."
Following its launch in Amman, Thuraya was introduced to a Canadian audience at the Royal Ontario Museum on February 23, 2025. Part of the ROM Talks series, the event explored the book's story and the rich cultural and culinary traditions of the Middle East - brought to life through select heritage objects from the museum's Widad Kawar Collection of Arab Dress and Heritage. This event reflected ROM's commitment to celebrating Canada's diverse communities and preserving the cultural stories that newcomers bring to its shared table.
Winners of the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards were announced in Lisbon, Portugal , this weekend. Thuraya has already made history, bearing the Gourmand Best in the World logo and standing proudly as a work that speaks to cultural preservation, family legacy, and the remarkable ways Canada provides space for both to thrive.
For more information on Thuraya or to purchase a copy, please visit thurayadelights , where you can also view the stunning Gourmand-award winning video that captures the heart of its story and offers a glimpse into the rich culinary treasures within.
