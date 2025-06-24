Borgwarner Awarded On TIME's List Of The World's Most Sustainable Companies Of 2025

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner has been included in the second edition of the World's Most Sustainable Companies 2025. This prestigious award is presented by TIME and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The award list was announced on June 24th, 2025, and can be viewed on Time .

"We're honored to be recognized by TIME for our transparent sustainability reporting, emissions and energy reduction, low employee turnover, and strong safety performance," said Joseph Fadool, President and CEO, BorgWarner. "The dedication from our teams across the globe continues to drive our vision of a clean, energy-efficient world."

The World's Most Sustainable Companies 2025 ranking recognizes leading companies in corporate social responsibility from around the globe. Companies were evaluated in more than 20 key performance indicators related to sustainability, such as compliance with international reporting standards, emissions, or commitment to goals and initiatives. Based on this multi-layered analysis, a score was determined for each company. Out of over 5,000 of the world's largest and most influential companies assessed, the top 500 were awarded based on revenue, market capitalization, and public prominence.

Based on the results of the study, BorgWarner is ecstatic to be recognized on TIME's list of the World's Most Sustainable Companies 2025.

About BorgWarner

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. With a focus on sustainability, we're helping to build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.

