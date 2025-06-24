Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market To Hit USD 21.74 Billion By 2032, Driven By Sustainability Trends, Automation, And Stricter Environmental Regulations Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising demand for precision-engineered components and strict cleanliness standards in electronics and medical device manufacturing drive the Metal Cleaning Chemicals market. Austin, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Size was valued at USD 15.22 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 21.74 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.57% over the forecast period of 2025-2032. Eco-Friendly Innovations and Industrial Growth Fuel Demand for Advanced Metal Cleaning Solutions Globally The Metal Cleaning Chemicals market is witnessing strong growth due to rising industrial automation and tighter cleanliness regulations across sectors. A 22% surge in eco-friendly aqueous cleaner adoption from 2022 to 2024, as per the U.S. EPA, reflects a clear industry pivot toward sustainability. Major players like Ecolab and Henkel are innovating with green solutions to meet evolving standards. Additionally, a 15% increase in cleaning contracts highlights expanding demand from the automotive and aerospace industries, reinforcing a promising, regulation-driven market outlook.

The U.S. Metal Cleaning Chemicals market is valued at USD 2.18 billion in 2024, with a market share of 59%, and is expected to experience significant growth over the forecast period of 2025-2032. The US Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market is growing rapidly, driven by stringent environmental regulations and rising industrial automation. Organizations like the EPA have promoted eco-friendly aqueous cleaning solutions, leading companies such as Ecolab to innovate greener products. The automotive and aerospace industries in the US are key contributors to this growth due to their high demand for metal cleanliness and precision. Key Players:

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

Eastman Chemical Company

Quaker Houghton

Stepan Company

The Dow Chemical Company

The Chemours Company

Hubbard-Hall Inc.

KYZEN Corporation Nouryon Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 202 4 USD 15.22 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 21.74 billion CAGR CAGR of 4.57% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Drivers . Escalating Industrial Water Stress Drives Demand for Water-Efficient Cleaning Solutions.

. Rising Adoption of Antimicrobial Chemistries Enhances Equipment Hygiene and Uptime.

By Cleaner Type , the Aqueous Segment dominated the Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in 2024 with a 64.3% Market Share.

The dominance is due to rising preference for safer, eco-friendly solutions that align with strict environmental norms. Aqueous cleaners offer low toxicity, easy disposal, and regulatory compliance. Companies like Ecolab introduced advanced aqueous systems for sectors like automotive and aerospace, ensuring efficient contaminant removal. Initiatives like the EPA's Safer Choice Program have also encouraged low-impact product use. In contrast, solvent cleaners face limitations due to regulatory pressure and health risks, strengthening aqueous cleaners' position in the market.

By End-Use Industry, the Manufacturing Industry dominated the Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in 2024 with a 34.7% Market Share.

The dominance is due to the growing need for precision-cleaned components in automated and digitized production lines. Metal cleaning ensures machinery performance, particularly in sectors like automotive, electronics, and heavy equipment. Henkel and other companies have launched specialized products to reduce contamination and enhance efficiency. The global manufacturing boom, especially in North America and Asia, demands high-purity metal surfaces for assembly. These factors make manufacturing the most consistent consumer of advanced metal cleaning chemicals across industrial applications.

By Region, Asia Pacific dominated the Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market in 2024, Holding a 42.5% Market Share.

The dominance is due to rapid industrialization and the presence of cost-effective manufacturing hubs across China, India, and South Korea. Rising investments in automation and strict environmental guidelines have pushed the adoption of eco-friendly cleaning solutions. Local governments support green chemistry initiatives, such as China's emission control policies. In addition, easy access to raw materials and lower labor costs give regional manufacturers a global edge. This synergy of industrial expansion and policy-driven innovation places Asia Pacific at the forefront of the market.

Recent Developments



In June 2024, Henkel unveiled a dual-action cleaner-coater, reducing pretreatment steps from eight to four, cutting energy and water usage in industrial metal cleaning. In May 2023, Univar Solutions partnered with Solvay in China to distribute sustainable additives for metal cleaning, improving access to eco-friendly surfactants and degreasers.





