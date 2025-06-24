Genesis Reference Laboratories Launches Advanced PCR Measles Test To Enhance Early Detection And Outbreak Prevention

Genesis Reference Labs launches rapid PCR measles test for early detection and outbreak prevention

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Genesis Reference Laboratories, a leader in diagnostic testing, is proud to announce the launch of its new Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Measles Test, a highly sensitive and rapid method for detecting the measles virus.

As global measles outbreaks continue to pose significant public health challenges, the new test provides healthcare providers and public health officials with a critical tool for early identification and swift response. Unlike traditional serologic testing, this advanced molecular test can detect the measles virus in the earliest stages of infection - often before the onset of the classic rash - helping to reduce transmission and guide appropriate clinical and public health action.

Key Benefits of the New PCR Measles Test:

.CDC-aligned: Using the CDC recommended technology and sample types (nasopharyngeal swab or throat swab)

.Early Detection: Ideal for identifying cases even in pre-symptomatic or atypical presentations

.High Sensitivity and Specificity: Reliable detection with low risk of false positives

.Rapid Results: Turnaround time has recently averaged 12 hours from receipt at lab

“We are committed to providing the most advanced diagnostic tools to support timely and accurate disease detection,” said Scott Lagasse, VP of Medical Affairs at Genesis Reference Laboratories.“With this new PCR test, we can play a significant role in controlling the spread of measles and helping protect vulnerable populations.”

The test is now offered for clinical use, with sample collection kits available to health care providers upon request and courier services available in some areas. Genesis Reference Laboratories also offers top of industry customer care with logistics, billing and clinical support.

To learn more about Genesis Reference Labs' molecular testing offerings which include using PCR technology to identify measles, and other important pathogens, please call: (844) 510-0194.

About Genesis Reference Laboratories

Genesis Reference Laboratories is a full-service diagnostic laboratory, specializing in infectious diseases and toxicology, serving clinics, and health care providers across the United States. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and community, our team delivers reliable, timely results that make a difference. National presence, local feel.

Nicole Moberg

Genesis Reference Labs

+1 844-510-0194

...

