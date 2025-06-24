Profacgen Introduces Enhanced Chip Assay Service With Integrated Chip-Seq And Functional Analysis
To study how genes are turned on or off, one often needs to start with where proteins bind on the genome. This is where DNA-Protein Interaction Analysis becomes critical. Transcription factors, histone modifications-these elements decide whether a gene stays silent or becomes active. When something goes wrong in these interactions, diseases often follow. While traditional ChIP has long been a key tool for mapping those sites, it doesn't always offer the resolution or efficiency today's researchers need.
That's what this upgrade addresses. Profacgen has combined a thoroughly validated immunoprecipitation process with next-generation sequencing. The result? A more reliable way to see how chromatin is structured and how regulatory networks function.
“This isn't just another sequencing service,” said Ellen, Chief Marketing Officer at Profacgen.“We're giving scientists a more intuitive way to track how proteins interact with DNA in different tissues or under changing conditions. It's not only about data-it's about building a biological narrative.”
As Ellen explains, several improvements now come standard:
Genome-wide mapping of transcription factor and histone modification binding sites, powered by high-resolution ChIP-seq .
Integrated functional analysis using GO enrichment, KEGG pathway mapping, and motif discovery.
Seamless combination of high-quality library prep with Illumina NextSeq 500 sequencing, delivering both depth and consistency.
Visualized reports with peak annotation, pathway association, and sequence motif results-ready for interpretation.
The entire service rests on a streamlined workflow. From receiving cells to chromatin shearing, antibody-based enrichment, library construction, and sequencing, each step has been designed for efficiency. Once the data is in, Profacgen runs it through a multi-layered analysis framework. What comes out isn't just a file-it's a full picture of chromatin states and their biological significance.
Whether the study centers on cancer biology, immune regulation, or developmental processes, this platform helps researchers connect molecular interactions to larger biological questions.“We believe that real scientific value doesn't just come from data collection,” Ellen added.“It comes from how that data is interpreted, visualized, and turned into insight.”
To learn more about Profacgen's ChIP Assay Service and its applications in transcriptional and epigenetic research, please visit:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
