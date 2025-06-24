New Ownership, Same Values: Rational Automotive Repair Becomes North Star Automotive

Sims launched Rational Automotive Repair in 1987 after leaving the dealership world, determined to create an auto shop where customers felt respected and informed. That rational, honest approach paid off, earning his company a loyal client base and decades of growth.

Determined to find the right buyer to carry his legacy forward, Sims sought professional guidance:

"I talked to several brokers I wasn't comfortable with before meeting with Matt Gold and Jackson Payne [of Viking Mergers & Acquisitions]. They guided me through every step and found the perfect buyers."

The Rogers family brings significant entrepreneurial experience to the table, with a portfolio of small businesses across Texas. Ryan Hawkins, who will lead day-to-day operations, has a decade of experience in the auto parts industry and is passionate about maintaining the shop's commitment to transparency while positioning it for future growth.

"We're honored to carry forward the legacy Paul built," said Bill and DeAnna Rogers. "This shop has always stood for honesty, transparency, and community, and that won't change. North Star Automotive is more than a new name - it's a symbol of our commitment to guide customers with clarity, care, and integrity."

As Sims transitions into his well-deserved retirement, he does so, knowing the shop's legacy and its customers are in good hands.

About Viking Mergers and Acquisitions

Viking provides M&A services to small and middle-market business owners. In business since 1996, Viking is one of the largest business brokers in the southeast U.S. The firm has successfully sold over 900 businesses with an 85% close rate, at an average of 96% of the market value. Visit to request a free confidential business valuation or to get more information.

