Pioneering Physicist And Engineer Prof. Ranjan Singh Named Founding Editor-In-Chief Of APL Engineering Physics

MELVILLE, N.Y., June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AIP Publishing is honored to name Prof. Ranjan Singh, an internationally renowned pioneer in photonics, spintronics, and metamaterials, as the founding editor-in-chief of APL Engineering Physics .

Currently a professor of electrical engineering at the University of Notre Dame, Prof. Singh has received accolades and global recognition for his contributions to research in optics, on-chip topological photonics, terahertz superinductors, metamaterials, and several applications of micro-nanophotonics.

Prof. Singh's current work is underpinning the development of hybrid electronic-photonic systems for 6G and beyond, as well as novel advances in quantum materials and photonic integrated circuits. A visionary in the field, he looks forward to bringing that leadership to APL Engineering Physics - a publication at the intersection of applied physics and engineering.

"I am excited to launch APL Engineering Physics as a journal built by and for researchers pushing the limits of what physics can do when applied to the engineering challenges of tomorrow," said Prof. Singh. "Having worked across continents and disciplines, I have seen the power of interdisciplinary science firsthand. This journal will be a global stage for that kind of pioneering work."

Prof. Singh received his Ph.D. in Photonics from Oklahoma State University, completed a postdoctoral fellowship at Los Alamos National Laboratory, and for a decade served in leadership at Singapore's Nanyang Technological University. There, he founded TeraX Labs - a global leader in terahertz innovation. He is an elected Fellow of OPTICA and a Web of Science Highly Cited Researcher.

"Prof. Singh's impressive background and boundless vision make him an ideal and exciting choice for inaugural editor-in-chief of APL Engineering Physics," said AIP Publishing Chief Publishing Officer Penelope Lee. "Under his leadership, we look forward to watching this journal thrive and ultimately become a go-to publication for a rapidly growing research community."

Announced in November of last year , APL Engineering Physics is the newest gold open access journal in the Applied Physics Letters (APL) family of publications, joining APL Materials, APL Computational Physics, APL Photonics, APL Machine Learning, APL Electronic Devices, APL Quantum, APL Energy, and APL Bioengineering. Together, they are a growing collection of highly influential physics journals operating by the same standards of rigor, integrity, and quality that have been a hallmark of APL for more than 60 years.

"Engineering physics is where curiosity meets creation," said Prof. Singh. "With APL Engineering Physics, we aim to spotlight breakthrough research that doesn't just explain the world but builds its future."

For more information about APL Engineering Physics, please visit the publication's landing page .

ABOUT APL ENGINEERING PHYSICS

APL Engineering Physics is a gold open access journal dedicated to publishing impactful, interdisciplinary research that leverages the principles of physics to tackle complex engineering challenges and pioneering technological innovations. The journal serves as a dynamic platform for studies at the intersection of physics and engineering, focusing on analyses of the physical phenomena driving new technologies and insights into physics-first approaches for engineering solutions across diverse fields.

ABOUT AIP PUBLISHING

AIP Publishing's mission is to advance, promote, and serve the physical sciences for the benefit of humanity by breaking barriers to open, equitable research communication and empowering researchers to accelerate global progress. AIP Publishing is a wholly owned not-for-profit subsidiary of the American Institute of Physics (AIP) and supports the charitable, scientific, and educational purposes of AIP through scholarly publishing activities on its behalf and on behalf of our publishing partners.

SOURCE AIP Publishing

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED