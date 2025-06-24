Peanuts Provide Much-Needed Protein For GLP-1 Users

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "While GLP-1s can promote weight loss, some research shows that up to 60% of the loss can come from lean mass rather than fat,says Samara Sterling, Ph.D., a nutrition scientist and director of research for The Peanut Institute . "That's why it's vitally important for users to closely monitor their diet to ensure they're eating enough nutrient-rich foods, including those that are healthy sources of protein. Specifically, protein supports tissues in the body, including muscles, bones, cartilage, skin and blood."

That's where peanut products come in. Peanuts and peanut butter can be a key dietary element for GLP-1 users because peanuts contain significant amounts of protein, fiber and healthy fats. Research suggests those three macronutrients can help support the body's natural GLP-1 response.2 In addition, the Cleveland Clinic recently shared that "eating peanuts may help you maintain a healthy weight and avoid having obesity.3,4"

Peanut Protein Plusses

According to the United States Department of Agriculture Nutrient Database, a single serving of peanuts (about 1 ounce) packs seven grams of protein, which is more than any other nut5,6. In addition, peanuts are a plant-based protein, and a long-term study found that swapping one daily serving of animal protein for plant protein (like peanuts or peanut butter) decreases the risk of developing type 2 diabetes .7

Another benefit of peanuts is that they are packed with 19 vitamins and minerals, including niacin, vitamin E and magnesium. In fact, peanuts provide 25% of the recommended daily allowance (RDA) of niacin, which aids skin and nerve function and the digestive system and protects against Alzheimer's disease and cognitive decline.8

On top of that, peanuts are an excellent source of vitamin E, an antioxidant that supports immune function and is a "hard-to-get" nutrient for men and women.9 In addition, per serving, peanuts deliver 12% of the RDA of magnesium, which has been found to aid blood sugar, heart rhythm, the immune system, blood pressure and even bones. Magnesium intake is also associated with reduced inflammation and a reduced risk of metabolic syndrome and type 2 diabetes.10, 11

Fulfilling Fiber Requirements

Unfortunately, most Americans only get about 15 grams of dietary fiber per day-substantially less than the recommended amount of 22-34 grams.12 For those taking a GLP-1, fiber is important because constipation can be an uncomfortable side effect. Gradually increasing fiber intake can be helpful during and after GLP-1 therapy.2 Another positive is that fiber helps increase satiety (the feeling of being "full" and satisfied after a meal) and supports overall digestive health.

Fortunately, peanuts are a good source of fiber , providing nearly three grams per serving, which is similar to a 1/2 cup of cooked quinoa or a 1/4 cup of dates.13 Peanut skins also contain dietary fiber, along with other micronutrients that may help to support healthy gut bacteria , strengthen the immune system, regulate blood sugar and reduce inflammation.14,15, 16, 17

Peanut skins deliver other benefits. Roasted peanuts with skins have a higher antioxidant capacity than blueberries.18 Antioxidants have been shown to help prevent oxidative damage in the body that can lead to heart disease and cancer.19

Heart-healthy Fats

GLP-1 medications work in part by slowing down how quickly the stomach empties. Eating high-fat meals (like fried foods or fast food) can slow it down further-leading to uncomfortable side effects like nausea or bloating. Sticking with a moderate amount of healthy fats, like those in peanuts, olive oil and avocados, is less likely to upset digestion.2

More than 80% of the fats in peanuts are from heart-healthy unsaturated fats . About 50% of that is monounsaturated fat, the same type found in avocado and olive oil, while 30% is polyunsaturated fat, which is important for the heart.

Because of this unique combination, the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans named nuts like peanuts as a key recommendation.20 Studies show that replacing saturated fats with monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats can offer substantial benefits, including:



A reduction in LDL or "bad" cholesterol that can lead to blocked arteries.21

A reduction in the risk of a heart attack or stroke. 21, 22, 23 A reduction in the risk of dying from cardiovascular disease.21

For those who are taking GLP-1s and anyone who'd like to incorporate more protein, vitamins and minerals into their diet, The Peanut Institute has created a collection of tasty recipes for meals and snacks, including Chickpea and Peanut Falafel, Roasted Carrot and Peanut Soup and Spicy Peanut Hummus.

Check out the high protein , high fiber and weight management recipes at PeanutInstitute or follow on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , LinkedIn and Pinterest .

Based in Albany, Ga., The Peanut Institute is a non-profit organization supporting nutrition research and developing educational programs to encourage healthful lifestyles that include peanuts and peanut products. The Peanut Institute pursues its mission through research programs, educational initiatives and the promotion of healthful lifestyles to consumers of all ages. As an independent forum, The Peanut Institute is uniquely positioned to work with all segments of the food industry, the research community, academia, consumer organizations and governmental institutions.

