Quantified's New Compliance Scoring Sets A Gold Standard For AI Certification In Regulated Industries

AUSTIN, Texas, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantified, the AI role play platform that sales, commercial, training, and compliance teams rely on to practice, coach, and certify at scale, announced the release of the newest version of Compliance Scoring. This feature guarantees every representative meets regulatory standards from day one. Building on Quantified's compliance-first approach-including a private large-language-model (LLM) architecture that protects customer data-Compliance Scoring gives commercial organizations a single, defensible standard for regulated industry training and certification.

Compliance Scoring ensures that compliance and regulatory standards are met by verifying learner responses are aligned with company guidelines. To lighten the burden on trainers and compliance officers, Quantified also created an AI Fact Checker that can automatically ingest guidelines from regulatory bodies such as the FDA to act as a pre-filled template.

Compliance Built In-not Added Later

Traditional human scoring will vary from manager to manager, and conventional auto-scoring often misses the nuanced statements that trigger regulatory scrutiny. Compliance Scoring solves both problems by embedding required and prohibited language and concepts into the same engine that already evaluates confidence, clarity, and content accuracy. Reps who use non-compliant language or miss required terms and concepts automatically fail the scenario, regardless of how polished their delivery is. The result is an auditable, repeatable standard that accelerates launch readiness while reducing legal exposure.

Benefits for Regulated Sales Teams

Compliance Scoring generates digital records that prove each sales reps' language is fully compliant, giving compliance officers an immediate, audit-ready trail. It creates shared trust across compliance, training, and commercial functions because everyone works from the same objective metric delivered by Quantified's secure platform. By automating compliance enforcement, managers can concentrate on coaching skills instead of policing regulations. This shortens certification timelines and reduces time to market on new products and initiatives. Finally, embedding compliance directly into daily practice keeps non-compliant messaging from ever reaching customers, protecting both brand reputation and patient safety.

Proven Trust and Measurable Impact

Quantified already supports strict governance requirements through private large language model (LLM) deployment, granular data controls, and an independent SOC 2 Type II attestation. By implementing additional compliance features, users eliminate the extra work associated with manual compliance checks, giving them confidence that field teams are truly launch-ready.

SOURCE Quantified

