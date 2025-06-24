Dechert Enhances Financial Services Group With Strategic Hire Robert Shapiro

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "As we continue to expand our specialized, best-in-class financial services offerings, Robert's extensive regulatory expertise is a tremendous asset to the firm. His broad background and deep skillset will enable us to provide even more comprehensive legal services to our clients," said Mark Thierfelder, co-chair of Dechert.

"Robert's proficiency in investment adviser regulatory matters, private funds, and investment company matters, particularly in the crypto space, will greatly strengthen our robust representation of alternative asset managers," said Chris Harvey, co-chair of Dechert's financial services practice group. "His arrival underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional service to our clients in a rapidly evolving financial landscape."

Mr. Shapiro joins Dechert from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), where he served as Assistant Chief Counsel in the Division of Investment Management. In that role, Mr. Shapiro oversaw the provision of guidance relating to the Investment Advisers Act and the Investment Company Act. His expertise encompasses a wide range of regulatory issues, including digital assets, robo-advisers, anti-money laundering, and various advisory and compliance matters. Prior to his role at the SEC, Mr. Shapiro worked both in private practice and in house at a large asset manager, where he provided legal support across various aspects of investment management. Mr. Shapiro's client base will include large asset managers and institutional sponsors.

"I have worked across the table from Dechert attorneys for years, and have always been impressed by their extensive expertise and ability to work on cutting edge and novel issues," said Mr. Shapiro. "I am excited to collaborate with the talented team here and contribute to the growth of our U.S. regulatory practice."

With nearly 200 lawyers, Dechert has one of the largest financial services and investment management teams of any firm. It was the first law firm with a funds practice in all key European fund domiciles, including the UK, Ireland, Luxembourg, Germany, and France, as well as the U.S., the Middle East, and Asia. The firm is consistently recognized by independent experts as a leading global law firm for investment funds.

About Dechert

Dechert is the law firm that helps business leaders lead.

For more than 150 years, we have advised clients on critical issues – from high-stakes litigation to first-in-market transaction structures and complex regulatory matters. Our nearly 1,000 lawyers in commercial centers worldwide are immersed in the key sectors we serve – financial services, private capital, real estate, life sciences and technology.

Dechert delivers unwavering partnership so our clients can achieve unprecedented results.

SOURCE Dechert LLP