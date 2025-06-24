SPECTRUM REACH's EXPANDED DATA CAPABILITIES HELP LOCAL BUSINESSES UNLOCK ENHANCED ADVERTISING OPPORTUNITIES

NEW YORK, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- When it came to growing their national e-commerce business, Southside Market & Barbeque needed to reach more customers outside their home state of Texas. In addition to digital, social and email strategies, Southside was looking to extend its brand awareness with customers most likely to buy online. So, Southside turned to Spectrum Reach, which can help small businesses like Southside create successful video ad campaigns by unlocking one of their most valuable assets – their relationship with their customers.

In this instance, Southside's assets were their own lists of thousands of current and potential customers across their market area. Southside used Spectrum Reach's Customer Data Match capability, which allows small businesses to use their own customer data to reach existing customers and find new, similar customers. The feature was recently enhanced to enable local businesses – even those with lesser amounts of customer data like Southside – to benefit from Spectrum Reach's privacy-focused advanced audience finding capabilities and effectively serve ads to audiences across different devices and platforms.

"As Southside Market & Barbeque continues to grow its e-commerce business, we needed to expand our reach to get in front of potential customers both inside and outside of our service area," said Kelly McLouth Staha, Marketing Director at the Elgin, Texas-based BBQ chain. "We were looking for a simple, cost-effective way to have our ads make an impact and using our own data combined with Spectrum Reach's Customer Data Match turned out to be a great feature. Each time we run a campaign, we see double digit increases across key ecommerce metrics, including number of orders, returning customers and sales revenue."

Since its initial rollout over the past year, Spectrum Reach's Customer Data Match feature has delivered over 800 successful local campaigns like Southside's, using smaller data sets to reach current and prospective customers. Small businesses that have used Customer Data Match saw a 90 percent match rate for home addresses, meaning nine of 10 addresses from Southside's customer list could be matched to real users online – significantly higher than the industry benchmark of 50 percent to 70 percent.

"Spectrum Reach wants businesses of all sizes to be able to deliver ads with both ease and accuracy," said Jason Brown, Executive Vice President, Spectrum Reach. "With our advanced targeting ability coupled with the Customer Data Match capability, we can make it easier for local advertisers to use their own data to find their most valuable customers and ultimately drive more traffic to their business, whether it's a furniture store, a large group of auto franchises with multiple dealerships or a chain of barbeque restaurants like Southside."

Customer Data Match is another example of how Spectrum Reach is making TV advertising more accessible to small and medium-sized businesses throughout its service area. Spectrum advertisers benefit from solutions like the Audience Reach Optimizer (ARO) planning tool, which identifies new opportunities for multiscreen engagement across traditional TV and streaming platforms, and the ability to create quick and easy AI-powered ads through Spectrum Reach's partnership with Waymark . By combining these resources with Spectrum Reach's premium streaming and traditional TV inventory data, advertisers can deliver effective advertising at scale.

More information about Spectrum Reach and Customer Data Match is available at .

About Spectrum Reach

Spectrum Reach®, the advertising sales business of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR ), provides custom advertising solutions for local, regional and national clients. Operating in 36 states and 91 markets, Spectrum Reach creates scalable advertising and marketing services driven by aggregated and de-identified data insights and award-winning creative services and supported by a 100% U.S.-based workforce. Spectrum Reach helps businesses of all sizes reach anyone, anywhere, on any screen.

SOURCE Charter Communications, Inc.

