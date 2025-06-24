Bion Issues Update And Outlook Announces Shareholder Call
Shareholder Call :
7:00PM ET, July 1, 2025
Bion Environmental Technologies ' patented Ammonia Recovery System (ARS) produces organic (OMRI Listed) and low-carbon nitrogen fertilizers from the problematic ammonia produced when biogas is generated from animal manure, food waste, and other organic waste streams. Recovering this valuable resource, instead of allowing it to escape to the environment, prevents air and water pollution, produces clean water for reuse or discharge, and improves the economics of livestock and biogas operations. Bion's platform aligns with global trends toward circular economy models and low-carbon and low-impact fuels and agriculture. See Bion's website at .
This material includes forward-looking statements based on management's current reasonable business expectations. In this document, the words and phrases like 'will', 'can', and similar expressions identify certain forward-looking statements. These statements are made in reliance on the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could result in actual results differing materially from expected outcomes.
Contact Information:
Craig Scott, CEO
(406) 281-8178 (direct)
Legal Disclaimer:
