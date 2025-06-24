Survey Finds New Players Are Powering Pickleball's Explosive Growth
"Every paddle sold, every club membership started, every apparel brand worn-these all begin with someone deciding to give pickleball a try," says Ellen Golden, co-founder of Pickleball Flash LLC. "To the extent the industry embraces the newcomer, pickleball will have a bright and enduring future."
Holiday Bellwether: Growth Indicators Continue
Strong holiday-season indicators reinforce the promise of exponential growth. When asked to look ahead to Holiday 2025, 39% of survey respondents said it's 'somewhat likely' that someone on their gift list will be ready or eager to start learning pickleball; 34% said it's 'very likely.'
Even more striking: when asked to estimate just how many friends, family members, or colleagues on that list are likely candidates to begin playing pickleball, the numbers soared.
30% said one to two people on their list
32% cited three to four people
Over 20% could think of five or more ready beginners on their gift list
These findings point to a robust and widening entry point-a holiday-driven gateway to the sport's next generation.
Social Sharing Fuels the Surge
Existing players are actively driving adoption. Sixty three percent of current players said they've encouraged others to try pickleball over the past year. More than one-third reported introducing three or more people to the game during those twelve months.
"That's a boatload of new players," says Golden. "Whether it's self-identifying interest in learning the sport, holiday gift planning, or organic peer recruitment, the data supports an undeniable surge in growth."
The Best First Step
In response to this momentum, Pickleball Flash LLC created Pickleball In A Flash-a compact, 60-card boxed set that demystifies rules, scoring, strategy, and court etiquette. Marketed as the ultimate beginner's guide to pickleball, the product is already gaining traction among new players and gift-givers alike.
"This is the on-ramp the sport has been missing," Golden observes. "We're not a paddle or a club. We're the reason people need those things-because we make the first step easy, clear, and confidence-building."
"YouTube videos can be great," she adds, "but for true beginners, sorting through them can be overwhelming-and they're definitely not giftable."
Available for under $30, Pickleball In A Flash is designed both as a self-starting resource and a shareable gift. As retailers, manufacturers, and clubs look toward sustained growth, Pickleball Flash LLC invites them to remember: there is no game-and no incremental revenue-without the first step.
About Pickleball Flash LLC
Pickleball Flash LLC is an Atlanta-based company dedicated to helping new players fall in love with pickleball-quickly, confidently, and joyfully. Its flagship product, Pickleball In A Flash, is a foundational gateway to the sport's rapidly growing ecosystem.
Media Contact:
Ellen Golden, Co-Creator
Pickleball Flash LLC
[email protected]
917-324-8132
PickleballFlash
SOURCE Pickleball Flash LLC
