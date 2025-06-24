Calibre One Welcomes Jed Donnelly As Partner, Strengthening Life Sciences And Biopharma Expertise In The Firm's Rapidly Expanding Healthcare Practice

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Jed has led successful searches for clients ranging from venture-backed startups to publicly traded, commercial-stage companies. His broad industry reach includes therapeutics, contract services, diagnostics, devices, and life sciences investment firms. He has placed Board Directors, C-suite leaders, Medical Directors, and senior executives across every major function.

Prior to joining Calibre One, Jed was a founding Partner at a boutique executive search firm focused exclusively on life sciences, where he led a wide range of impactful searches for more than a decade. Earlier in his career, he served as Vice President of Research at a national boutique firm, supporting over 350 placements and developing a strategic, insight-driven approach to executive recruitment.

"As the life sciences sector continues to evolve, Jed's experience spanning both investor and operator-side search makes him an ideal fit for our growing practice," said Tom Barnes, Managing Partner at Calibre One. "His addition reflects our commitment to expanding our reach with leaders who are shaping the future of healthcare and innovation and is a pivotal addition in the Boston and Cambridge market central to the biopharmaceutical sector."

Jed holds a J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center, and he received his B.A. in Biology from Colby College. He is admitted to the Massachusetts Bar and actively contributes to the community as President of the Board for Special Surfers, a nonprofit that offers surfing experiences for individuals with special needs. He resides in the Boston area with his wife and two children.

For more information about Calibre One and our global executive search capabilities, visit

