Calibre One Welcomes Jed Donnelly As Partner, Strengthening Life Sciences And Biopharma Expertise In The Firm's Rapidly Expanding Healthcare Practice
Prior to joining Calibre One, Jed was a founding Partner at a boutique executive search firm focused exclusively on life sciences, where he led a wide range of impactful searches for more than a decade. Earlier in his career, he served as Vice President of Research at a national boutique firm, supporting over 350 placements and developing a strategic, insight-driven approach to executive recruitment.
"As the life sciences sector continues to evolve, Jed's experience spanning both investor and operator-side search makes him an ideal fit for our growing practice," said Tom Barnes, Managing Partner at Calibre One. "His addition reflects our commitment to expanding our reach with leaders who are shaping the future of healthcare and innovation and is a pivotal addition in the Boston and Cambridge market central to the biopharmaceutical sector."
Jed holds a J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center, and he received his B.A. in Biology from Colby College. He is admitted to the Massachusetts Bar and actively contributes to the community as President of the Board for Special Surfers, a nonprofit that offers surfing experiences for individuals with special needs. He resides in the Boston area with his wife and two children.
For more information about Calibre One and our global executive search capabilities, visit .
Media Contact: Noelle Richards [email protected]
SOURCE Calibre One
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Bitcoin For AI 2025 To Gather Industry Leaders For Virtual Conference
CommentsNo comment