Email Encryption Market Worth $23.33 Billion By 2030- Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

The Email Encryption Market is projected to reach USD 23.33 billion by 2030 (forecast year) from USD 9.30 billion in 2025 (estimated year), at a CAGR of 20.2% during 2025–2030, according to a new report by MarketsandMarketsTM.

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2019–2030 Base year considered 2024 Forecast period 2025–2030 Forecast units Value (USD Billion) Segments covered Offering, Services, Type, Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Vertical, and Region. Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered Major vendors in the global Email Encryption Market are Fortinet (US), BAE Systems (UK), Mimecast (UK), Cisco (US), Proofpoint (US), Zoho (India), Broadcom (US), OpenText (Canada), Barracuda Networks (US), Thales (France), HPE (US), Entrust (US), Fortra (US), Sophos (UK), Trend Micro (Japan), Seclore (US), Egress Software (KnowBe4) (UK), Echoworx (Canada), Lux Scientiae (LuxSci) (US), NeoCertified (US), SSH Communications (Finland), Retarus (Germany), Paubox (US), PreVeil (US), Sealit Technologies (UK), SendSafely (US), and Zivver (Netherlands).

The increasing sophistication and frequency of cyberattacks, such as Business Email Compromise (BEC) scams and spear-phishing attacks targeting private data, are leading to the expansion of the Email Encryption Market. Additionally, the growing digitization of sectors like government, healthcare, legal services, and finance has further heightened the need to secure confidential data in transit.

Global regulations such as GDPR in Europe, HIPAA in the US, and other international data protection regulations are driving organizations worldwide to adopt strong encryption practices to avoid fines and legal consequences. Furthermore, businesses are prioritizing secure email communication among distributed and remote teams due to the increased attack surface created by the rapid adoption of cloud-based platforms and hybrid work environments. These factors have collectively resulted in significant investments in email encryption solutions worldwide.

Based on vertical, healthcare sector to register highest CAGR during forecast period .

There is a rapid growth in the adoption of email encryption in the healthcare sector, driven by the need to comply with stringent regulatory requirements, such as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) in the US, particularly regarding patient data protection. According to HIPAA regulations, healthcare organizations in many countries, including the US, are required to safeguard patient health information, especially when transmitted via email. Moreover, healthcare organizations are increasingly investing in advanced encryption tools as cyber threats targeting health data rise, particularly given its high black-market value. Healthcare institutions worldwide aim to minimize the risk of data breaches, enhance the security of email communications, and avoid serious legal consequences. This heightened concern for safety and regulatory mandates fuels the rapid growth of email encryption within the healthcare sector.

By deployment mode , on-premises segment to hold largest market size during forecast period.

The on-premises deployment mode is expected to dominate the Email Encryption Market during the forecast period, mainly because it is extremely popular among government agencies and large businesses that prioritize complete control over their data security setup. These organizations often handle highly sensitive or regulated data, and due to concerns about data sovereignty, compliance, and breach risks, they are reluctant to rely on external cloud providers. By offering greater flexibility, interoperability with legacy systems, and protection against outside access, on-premises solutions allow enterprises to maintain direct control over encryption keys and security procedures. In sectors where strict data protection laws and internal security requirements prevail, such as defense, banking, and healthcare, this deployment strategy remains particularly favored. These factors drive the demand for on-premises deployment in the Email Encryption Market.

By region, Asia Pacific to register highest CAGR during forecast period .

The Asia Pacific (APAC) region is witnessing the fastest growth in the Email Encryption Market due to the rapid digital transformation and a sharp increase in cyber threats. As per Abnormal Security's 2025 data, advanced email attacks have increased in countries like Japan, Singapore, India, and Australia, up almost 27% overall and over 30% in phishing alone, with a 37% spike in Japan and Singapore. Due to the strategic positions of these APAC countries in international trade, finance, and defense, they frequently become the focus of sophisticated and state-sponsored cyberattacks, such as targeted phishing and BEC. With traditional defenses proving inadequate, there is a rising demand for AI-powered email encryption solutions that offer real-time threat detection, behavioral analysis, and secure integration with mobile and cloud platforms. Further, with an increase in regulatory pressure and a rise in digital adoption, email encryption is becoming a strategic necessity across APAC.

Top Key Companies in Email Encryption Market:

The report profiles key market players such as Fortinet (US), BAE Systems (UK), Mimecast (UK), Cisco Systems (US), Proofpoint (US), Zoho (India), Broadcom (US), OpenText (Canada), Barracuda Networks (US), Thales (France), HPE (US), Entrust (US), Fortra (US), Sophos (UK), Trend Micro (Japan), Seclore (US), Egress Software (KnowBe4) (UK), Echoworx (Canada), Lux Scientiae (LuxSci) (US), NeoCertified (US), SSH Communications (Finland), Retarus (Germany), Paubox (US), PreVeil (US), Sealit Technologies (UK), SendSafely (US), and Zivver (Netherlands).

