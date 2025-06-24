Corcentric Teams Up With FLAG And IPW To Streamline Procurement Across Vendor Partner Networks

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHERRY HILL, N.J., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcentric, a leading global provider of best-in-class procurement and finance solutions, announced new partnerships with Flexo Label Advantage Group (FLAG), a community of small to mid-size label converters, and Independent Printers Worldwide (IPW), a premier buying group for the printing industry, to provide Managed Accounts Receivable (AR) services for the companies' members and vendor partners.

For years, FLAG has prided itself on being the only industry group helping independent label converters unlock savings through negotiated savings and rebate programs, while IPW has been committed to providing superior procurement solutions to independent printers through strategic sourcing, spend analysis, and shared services. The two companies, because of their similar industries, share several supplier programs with their respective members.

These new alliances simplify FLAG and IPW members' interactions with vendor partners by consolidating billing and payments into one centralized platform. The goal is to remove manual processes and provide a seamless experience.

“When I started Flexo Label Advantage Group LLC (FLAG), our goal was to create a true win-win-win for our label converter members, our vendor partners, and FLAG itself. That vision has proven successful over the years, but we knew we had to keep evolving,” says John McKay, Founder and CEO of FLAG.“When we were introduced to Corcentric and saw the incredible things they were doing for their fleet buying group, we knew this was the next step forward for our organization. FLAG is thrilled to partner with Corcentric, and we look forward to growing and innovating together in the years ahead.”

FLAG and IPW members will be able to purchase from any vendor partner under a single line of credit, while vendor partners will see benefits like guaranteed on-time payments for every invoice, the elimination of bad debt, and risk-free growth opportunities.

“Corcentric, FLAG, and IPW share a common mission of eliminating the friction that slows down business,” says Matt Clark, President and CEO Corcentric. "These partnerships reflect that shared mission –replacing complexity with simplicity to create long-term value for FLAG and IPW members, as well as vendor partners. Together, we're building a foundation for long-term growth and stronger supplier relationships across the entire network.”

Corcentric's Managed AR solution combines advanced technology and expert support to accelerate cash flow, reduce DSO, and eliminate bad debt risk. All purchases are delivered through an invoicing portal, so procurement and accounts payable teams have real-time visibility into the status of every invoice received.

“This partnership is a meaningful step forward for the entire print ecosystem. By aligning with Corcentric, we are not only delivering greater profitability to our members, but also helping suppliers and customers thrive in a more connected, efficient, and value-driven environment,” says Dan Bendele, Founder and CEO of IPW.“As Winston Churchill once said, 'The only word I know is victory', and that's exactly what we intend to do deliver for printers, suppliers, and customers alike.”

