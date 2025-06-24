Vitamin Supplements Market Size To Worth USD 95.27 Bn By 2032, Growing At 7.7% CAGR, Coherent Market Insights
|Event
|Description and Impact
|Global GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Boom
|
|FDA Warning Letters Surge in 2025
|
|AI-Driven Nutrigenomics Platforms Going Mainstream
|
Competitor Insights
Key companies listed in the vitamin supplements market report:
- Royal DSM MegaFood BASF SE Lonza Pharmavite Nature Made Life Extension Klean Athlete Standard Process Jarrow Formulas Garden of Life Abbott Laboratories Doctor's Best Herbalife International Rainbow Light New Chapter California Gold Nutrition 21st Century Optimum Nutrition Nordic Naturals
Key Developments
In November 2024, DSM‐Firmenich and Rohto Pharmaceutical launched Vision R, a multivitamin supplement tailored to Japanese seniors. This new multivitamin solution is designed to support healthy longevity amongst Japanese seniors.
In February 2024, Nature Made expanded its multivitamin portfolio with the launch of Nature Made Advanced Multivitamin Gummies. These new gummies These gummies are formulated with a combination of 20 essential nutrients and are designed to help consumers get daily nutritional support they need.
Detailed Segmentation-
By Product Type Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2019 - 2031)
- Multivitamins Vitamin D Vitamin C Vitamin B Vitamin E: 5% Others (including A, K, etc.)
By Formulation Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2019 - 2031)
- Tablets Capsules Powders Liquids Gummies
By Distribution Channel Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2019 - 2031)
- Pharmacies/Drugstores Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Health and Wellness Stores Online Retail Others (including direct sales, etc.)
Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2019 - 2031)
- North America
- U.S. Canada
- Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America
- Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe
- China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific
- GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East
- South Africa North Africa Central Africa
