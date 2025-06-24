Nykredit Realkredit A/S Extraordinary General Meeting On 24 June 2025 And Changes To The Executive Board
|Career
|2020 -
|Managing Director, Spar Nord Bank A/S
|2016 - 2020
|Head of Corporate Banking, Spar Nord Bank A/S
|2012 - 2016
|Head of Special Credits, Spar Nord Bank A/S
|2010 - 2012
|Managing Director, Credits, Sparbank A/S
|2009 - 2010
|Head of Corporate Accounts, Sparbank A/S
|2008 - 2009
|Head of Credits, Jyske Bank A/S
|2008 - 2008
|Acting Head of Corporate Accounts, Sparbank A/S
|2005 - 2008
|Credit Adviser, Sparbank Vest A/S
|2002 - 2005
|Accountant, PwC
|Education
|2019
|Executive education from Insead
|2003 - 2007
|Master (Business Economics and Auditing), University of Southern Denmark
|1999 - 2002
|Bachelor (Economics and Business Administration), Herning Institute of Business Administration and Technology
|Directorships and other positions (current)
|Aktieselskabet Skelagervej 15 (Board Member)
|Nærpension Forsikringsformidling (Board Member)
|SNB IV Komplementar ApS (Board Member)
|Vækst-Invest Nordjylland A/S (Board Member)
|Directorships and other positions (previous)
|Egnsinvest Tyske Ejendomme A/S (Deputy Chair)
|Letpension Forsikringsformidling A/S (Board Member)
|BI Asset Management Fondsmæglerselskab A/S (Deputy Chair)
|BI Holding A/S (Deputy Chair)
|SNB II Komplementar ApS (Board Member)
Attachment
-
Decisions of extraordinary general meeting and changes to the Executive Board - Nykredit Realkredit AS - 24062025
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Bitcoin For AI 2025 To Gather Industry Leaders For Virtual Conference
CommentsNo comment