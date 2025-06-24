Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Nykredit Realkredit A/S Extraordinary General Meeting On 24 June 2025 And Changes To The Executive Board


2025-06-24 10:16:18
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Nasdaq Copenhagen

Nykredit Realkredit A/S – Extraordinary General Meeting on 24 June 2025 and changes to the Executive Board

At Nykredit Realkredit's Extraordinary General Meeting held on Tuesday 24 June 2025, Lasse Nyby was elected member of the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors further includes Merete Eldrup, Preben Sunke, Olav Bredgaard Brusen, Michael Demsitz, Rasmus Fossing, Per W. Hallgren, Kathrin Helene Hattens, Jørgen Høholt, Torsten Hagen Jørgensen, Vibeke Krag, Mie Krog and Inge Sand.

At the meeting of the Board of Directors immediately following the Extraordinary General Meeting, the Board of Directors elected Merete Eldrup as its Chair and Preben Sunke and Lasse Nyby as its Deputy Chairs.

Also at the subsequent meeting of the Board of Directors, Martin Kudsk Rasmussen joined the Group Executive Board. The Group Executive Board of Nykredit Realkredit A/S now consists of Group Chief Executive Michael Rasmussen and Group Managing Directors Anders Jensen, David Hellemann, Martin Kudsk Rasmussen, Pernille Sindby and Tonny Thierry Andersen.

Information about Martin Kudsk Rasmussen's education, professional experience and other directorships and executive positions is provided in Appendix 1.

Copenhagen, 24 June 2025

Nykredit Realkredit A/S
Board of Directors

Contact
Questions may be addressed to Press Relations, tel +45 31 21 06 39.

Appendix 1 – CV of Martin Kudsk Rasmussen

Martin Kudsk Rasmussen
Year of birth: 1978

Career
2020 - Managing Director, Spar Nord Bank A/S
2016 - 2020 Head of Corporate Banking, Spar Nord Bank A/S
2012 - 2016 Head of Special Credits, Spar Nord Bank A/S
2010 - 2012 Managing Director, Credits, Sparbank A/S
2009 - 2010 Head of Corporate Accounts, Sparbank A/S
2008 - 2009 Head of Credits, Jyske Bank A/S
2008 - 2008 Acting Head of Corporate Accounts, Sparbank A/S
2005 - 2008 Credit Adviser, Sparbank Vest A/S
2002 - 2005 Accountant, PwC
Education
2019 Executive education from Insead
2003 - 2007 Master (Business Economics and Auditing), University of Southern Denmark
1999 - 2002 Bachelor (Economics and Business Administration), Herning Institute of Business Administration and Technology
Directorships and other positions (current)
Aktieselskabet Skelagervej 15 (Board Member)
Nærpension Forsikringsformidling (Board Member)
SNB IV Komplementar ApS (Board Member)
Vækst-Invest Nordjylland A/S (Board Member)
Directorships and other positions (previous)
Egnsinvest Tyske Ejendomme A/S (Deputy Chair)
Letpension Forsikringsformidling A/S (Board Member)
BI Asset Management Fondsmæglerselskab A/S (Deputy Chair)
BI Holding A/S (Deputy Chair)
SNB II Komplementar ApS (Board Member)

Attachment

  • Decisions of extraordinary general meeting and changes to the Executive Board - Nykredit Realkredit AS - 24062025

