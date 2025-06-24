Nykredit Bank A/ S – changes to the Executive Board

As of 24 June 2025, Carsten Levring Jakobsen and Martin Kudsk Rasmussen have joined the Executive Board of Nykredit Bank A/S. The Executive Board of Nykredit Bank A/S now consists of Carsten Levring Jakobsen, Martin Kudsk Rasmussen, Dan Erik Krarup Sørensen and Søren Kviesgaard.

Information about Carsten Levring Jakobsen's and Martin Kudsk Rasmussen's education, professional experience and other directorships and executive positions is provided in Appendix 1.

Copenhagen, 24 June 2025

Nykredit Bank A/S

Board of Directors

Appendix 1 – CVs of Martin Kudsk Rasmussen and Carsten Levring Jakobsen

Martin Kudsk Rasmussen

Year of birth: 1978