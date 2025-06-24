Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Nykredit Bank A/S Changes To The Executive Board


2025-06-24 10:16:18
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Nasdaq Copenhagen

Nykredit Bank A/ S – changes to the Executive Board

As of 24 June 2025, Carsten Levring Jakobsen and Martin Kudsk Rasmussen have joined the Executive Board of Nykredit Bank A/S. The Executive Board of Nykredit Bank A/S now consists of Carsten Levring Jakobsen, Martin Kudsk Rasmussen, Dan Erik Krarup Sørensen and Søren Kviesgaard.

Information about Carsten Levring Jakobsen's and Martin Kudsk Rasmussen's education, professional experience and other directorships and executive positions is provided in Appendix 1.

Copenhagen, 24 June 2025

Nykredit Bank A/S
Board of Directors

Contact
Questions may be addressed to Press Relations, tel +45 31 21 06 39.

Appendix 1 – CVs of Martin Kudsk Rasmussen and Carsten Levring Jakobsen

Martin Kudsk Rasmussen
Year of birth: 1978

Career
2020 - Managing Director, Spar Nord Bank A/S
2016 - 2020 Head of Corporate Banking, Spar Nord Bank A/S
2012 - 2016 Head of Special Credits, Spar Nord Bank A/S
2010 - 2012 Managing Director, Credits, Sparbank A/S
2009 - 2010 Head of Corporate Accounts, Sparbank A/S
2008 - 2009 Head of Credits, Jyske Bank A/S
2008 - 2008 Acting Head of Corporate Accounts, Sparbank A/S
2005 - 2008 Credit Adviser, Sparbank Vest A/S
2002 – 2005 Accountant, PwC
Education
2019 Executive education from Insead
2003 - 2007 Master (Business Economics and Auditing), University of Southern Denmark
1999 - 2002 Bachelor (Economics and Business Administration), Herning Institute of Business Administration and Technology
Directorships and other positions (current)
Aktieselskabet Skelagervej 15 (Board Member)
Nærpension Forsikringsformidling (Board Member)
SNB IV Komplementar ApS (Board Member)
Vækst-Invest Nordjylland A/S (Board Member)
Directorships and other positions (previous)
Egnsinvest Tyske Ejendomme A/S (Deputy Chair)
Letpension Forsikringsformidling A/S (Board Member)
BI Asset Management Fondsmæglerselskab A/S (Deputy Chair)
BI Holding A/S (Deputy Chair)
SNB II Komplementar ApS (Board Member)

Carsten Levring Jakobsen
Year of birth: 1970

Career
2023 - Managing Director, Spar Nord Bank A/S
2019 - 2023 Chief Risk Officer (CRO), Spar Nord Bank A/S
2006 - 2019 Financial Manager, Spar Nord Bank A/S
2005 - 2006 Chief Controller, Spar Nord Bank A/S
2005 Business Controller, Spar Nord Bank A/S
2002 - 2005 Business Controller, Danske Bank A/S
1998 - 2002 Business Analyst, Danske Bank A/S
Education
2010 - 2012 Master of Business Administration, MBA Strategy, Business Institute Denmark
1992 - 1998 Msc (Economics and Finance), Aarhus University
Directorships and other positions (current)
Aktieselskabet Skelagervej 15 (Board Member)
Directorships and other positions (previous)
DLR Kredit A/S (Deputy Chairman)

Attachment

  • Changes to the Executive Board - Nykredit Bank AS - 24062025

MENAFN24062025004107003653ID1109717092

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search