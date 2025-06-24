Defence Construction Canada To Host 2025 Annual Public Meeting
Moreen Miller, Chair of the DCC Board of Directors, Derrick Cheung, President and CEO, and Marie-Josée Lacombe, Vice President, Finance and Human Resources, and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the meeting.
For members of the public who wish to view the webcast, a link will be available on DCC's website the day of the event. Any questions may be emailed to ... .
Copies of DCC's annual and quarterly reports are available on DCC's website .
About Defence Construction Canada
Defence Construction Canada is a federal Crown corporation that provides timely, effective and efficient procurement, project delivery and full lifecycle support for infrastructure and environmental assets required for the defence of Canada.
