Great Pacific Gold Announces Upsized $16.9 Million Private Placement Financing Led By Canaccord Genuity Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Pacific Gold Corp. (" Great Pacific Gold ,”“ GPAC ,” or the " Company ") (TSXV: GPAC) (OTCQX: FSXLF) (Germany: V3H) is pleased to announce that as a result of strong investor demand, the Company has amended its agreement with Canaccord Genuity Corp. (“ Canaccord Genuity ”) on behalf of a syndicate of agents (collectively the“ Agents ”) to increase the size of its previously announced best efforts private placement of units of the Company (the“ Units ”) to raise gross proceeds of $16,944,840 (the“ Offering ”), consisting of 37,655,200 at a price of $0.45 per Unit (the“ Offering Price ”).

Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share of the Company (a“ Common Share ”) and one-half (1/2) of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole Common Share purchase warrant a " Warrant "), with each whole Warrant exercisable to purchase one (1) additional Common Share (a“ Warrant Share ”) at a price of $0.70 per Warrant Share for a period of three years following closing of the Offering.

The Units will be offered pursuant to Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions, as amended by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935, Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption, to purchasers resident in Canada (other than the province of Quebec), and in other qualifying jurisdictions outside of Canada that are mutually agreed to by the Company and the Agents on a private placement basis pursuant to relevant prospectus and registration exemptions in accordance with applicable laws. The securities issued under the Offering to Canadian subscribers will not be subject to a hold period in Canada.

There is an offering document related to the Offering (the“ Offering Document ”) that can be accessed under the Company's profile at and on the Company's website at gpacgold.com. Prospective investors should read the Offering Document before making an investment decision.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for drilling at the Wild Dog Project, additional exploration activities in Papua New Guinea and for general and administrative expenses and working capital purposes, as further described in the Offering Document.

Closing of the Offering is expected on or about July 3, 2025 or such other date as the Company and Lead Agent may agree and is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Eventus Capital Corp. has been appointed as a special advisor to the Company.

The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“ U.S. Securities Act ”), or the securities laws of any state of the "United States" (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act), and may not be offered or sold in the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and the securities laws of any applicable state of the United States or an exemption from such registration requirements is available. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Great Pacific Gold has a portfolio of exploration-stage projects in Papua New Guinea ("PNG"). The Company is focused on developing gold-copper resources from its highly prospective land packages. Its core projects include:



Kesar Project: located in the Eastern Highlands province of PNG and contiguous with the mine tenements of K92 Mining Inc. ("K92"), the Kesar Project is a greenfield exploration project with several high-priority targets near the property boundary with K92. Multiple epithermal veins at Kesar are on strike and have the same orientation as key K92 deposits, such as Kora. Exploration work to date by the Company at the Kesar Project has shown that these veins have high grades of gold present in outcrop and very elevated gold in soil grades, coincident with aeromagnetic highs. The Company conducted a diamond drill program on key target areas at the Kesar Project from November 2024 to May 2025.

Wild Dog Project: located in the East New Britain province of PNG, the Wild Dog Project is a brownfield exploration project with a history of small-scale gold mining. The Wild Dog Project contains numerous epithermal, and porphyry hydrothermal-magmatic targets evidenced by previous exploration and operations. The Company completed a road refurbishment in August 2024 and baseline environmental work in Q4 2024. In Q1 2025, the Company began preparing for a drilling program with camp and infrastructure being established, airborne geophysics (MobileMT) survey completed and a geological team in place. A first phase of diamond drilling is underway on the property. Arau Project: located in the Eastern Highlands province of PNG, the Arau Project contains the highly prospective Mt. Victor exploration target with potential for a high sulphidation epithermal gold-base metal deposit. A Phase 1 Reverse Circulation drilling program was completed at Mt. Victor in August 2024, with encouraging results. The Arau Project includes the Elandora licence, which also contains various epithermal and copper-gold porphyry targets.



The Company also holds the Tinga Valley Project in PNG.

