Eric Kurtz: The Founder Behind True Ad Solutions' Explosive Growth

Eric Kurtz, founder and president of True Ad Solutions, has led the agency through massive growth by delivering results-driven marketing strategies.

Logo of True Ad Solutions, a top-rated digital marketing and SEO agency headquartered in Southbury, Connecticut.

Top tier Marketing Expert Eric Kurtz at Dallas Marketing EXPO

Eric Kurtz, founder of True Ad Solutions, is transforming how businesses grow with proven digital strategies and real marketing results.

- Eric Kurtz, Founder & President of True Ad SolutionsSOUTHBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a marketing landscape cluttered with overpromises and empty metrics, Eric Kurtz is setting a new standard for what digital marketing success should look like. As the founder and president of True Ad Solutions , Kurtz has led the agency through an impressive 500% growth surge in the past year alone, delivering high-ROI strategies to clients across healthcare, legal, home services, and software industries.What sets True Ad Solutions apart? It's the hands-on leadership of Eric Kurtz himself.“We're not just another agency chasing impressions,” says Kurtz.“We focus on driving real results - more leads, more conversions, more revenue. Period.”With a background in both sales and marketing, Kurtz combines data-driven strategies with deep industry insights to deliver campaigns that work - not just rank. From local SEO and Google Ads to custom-built websites and enterprise software solutions, True Ad Solutions provides full-stack marketing with measurable impact.Under Kurtz's leadership, the agency has built long-term partnerships with brands who stay for the results and the relationship. His team is fully remote, agile, and deeply invested in every client's success.“Whether you're a med spa, roofing company, or SaaS founder, our goal is simple: scale your business efficiently,” Kurtz adds.Eric Kurtz continues to push the boundaries of performance-based marketing, helping business owners cut through the noise and achieve TRUE results - living up to the name of the agency he built.About True Ad SolutionsTrue Ad Solutions is a Connecticut-based digital marketing agency offering SEO, paid advertising, social media management, website development, and custom software solutions. The company helps small and mid-sized businesses grow by focusing on real conversions, not just rankings.📍 Based in Southbury, CT🌐 Learn more:

Eric Kurtz

True Ad Solutions

+1 203-405-1384

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.