Social Inflation Prompts Legal Services Insurtech To Launch Enhanced US Platform

Proven solutions provider expands offerings to help carriers reduce liability exposure through precision legal documents, first-to-market mediation coverage

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Epoq , a leading insurtech that makes legal protections readily and easily accessible through value-add insurance products, announces the launch of its enhanced U.S. platform for insurance carriers to add to their service offerings to policyholders. Having successfully partnered with 10 carriers to date and evolved from an initial limited service offering, Epoq now makes its comprehensive solution available across all 50 states.With social inflation driving up commercial liability costs and court backlogs pushing judges to encourage mediation, Epoq's services address critical market pressures by helping to prevent disputes at their source and resolve conflicts outside of expensive litigation. The company's technology and services have been provided alongside insurance policies in the U.K. market since the 2000s. Recent AI advancements and adaptability to U.S. regulatory compliance now enable Epoq's full-scale North American operations.“Commercial insurers are facing unprecedented pressure from social inflation, particularly in liability lines," said Grahame Cohen, founder & CEO of Epoq North America.“We're providing carriers with a proven solution that prevents costly disputes through precision legal documents. When conflicts do arise, our services enable them to be resolved through mediation, where we can achieve success rates of more than 90% while cutting legal costs by up to 70%. We're helping carriers protect their bottom line while delivering real value to policyholders.”Epoq's enhanced platform serves commercial, farm and personal lines through four integrated services:.Legal Document PreparationEpoq's expert system uses AI-powered intelligence with interactive questionnaires to draft state-specific legal documents in real time. From construction and subcontractor agreements to leases and hold harmless clauses, precisely worded contracts reduce the ambiguous language that often fuels disputes. Documents include wills, powers of attorney, consulting agreements and catering contracts across home, commercial, and farm applications..Mediation InsuranceA first-to-market coverage in the U.S., underwritten on Lloyd's paper, Epoq's Mediation Insurance provides up to $50,000 in coverage for both attorney-assisted mediation expenses and mediator costs when disputes arise. With mediation achieving 85 to 92% timely settlement rates, this coverage avoids costly litigation while preserving relationships..Ask a Legal QuestionThrough a compliant process combining AI technology with licensed in-state attorneys, policyholders receive reliable legal answers they can depend upon. This AI-enhanced service allows attorneys to deliver faster, more cost-effective responses while maintaining professional legal standards and state compliance..Legal ReviewQualified attorneys in each state review legal documents-whether created through Epoq's platform or external sources-ensuring contracts meet local requirements and contain language that minimizes liability exposure.“Epoq's services represent exactly what the market needs right now,” added Cohen.“Courts are overwhelmed and actively encouraging mediation. Carriers get a risk-free revenue stream while providing policyholders with tools that prevent problems and resolve conflicts efficiently. And our agent partners tell us this program helps to make them better, more trusted advisors by pointing to real solutions rather than just coverage.”The enhanced platform builds on Epoq's proven track record since establishing U.S. operations, including successful partnerships with major carriers and is now available nationwide.ABOUT EPOQSince 1997, Epoq has protected consumers and businesses against legal and compliance risks while expanding access to legal services. By blending smart technology with proven legal expertise, the company has helped millions of consumers and businesses protect themselves with essential documents worldwide. For more information about partnership opportunities, visit .

Rod Hughes

Kimball Hughes Public Relations

+1 610-559-7585

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.