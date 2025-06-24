Bangladesh: Hearing Of Charges Against Former PM Sheikh Hasina, 2 Others From July 1
The other two accused involved in the case include former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and former Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun.
The three-member tribunal, led by Chairman Justice Md Golam Mortuza Majumder, passed the order on Tuesday.
Former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Abdullah Al Mamun was produced before the court during the hearing.
According to a report by the Bangladeshi daily, Prothom Alo, the ICT on June 17 published a notice on two national dailies, asking former PM Sheikh Hasina and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal to surrender on Tuesday.
“As per rule 31 of the International Crimes (Tribunal-1) Rules of Procedure 2010 (Amendment), 2025, they are hereby ordered to surrender at this tribunal on 24 June 2025. Otherwise, the trial will be held in their absence as per section 10A of the International Crimes (Tribunals) Act, 1973,” the notice said.
Formal charges were framed against the three influential figures, accused of murder, attempted murder, torture, and use of lethal weapons on June 1.
The court took into cognisance the formal charge filed by the prosecution in the case and also issued arrest warrants for Sheikh Hasina and former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal.
On the same day, Al Mamun was arrested in connection with the case.
The Awami League condemned the commencement of trial proceedings against its party leader and former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina by the ICT, calling it a“show trial” , orchestrated under the“unelected and undemocratic” regime of Muhammad Yunus.
It also denied the charges against former PM stating and also questioned the impartiality of the ongoing trial, noting that several officials of current administration have already declared Sheikh Hasina guilty in public.
