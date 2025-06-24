Buy Small-Cap Stock Mr. Cooper Group For Explosive Growth

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) Investors hunting for a stock that can light a fuse in their portfolio should consider small-cap stock %MrCooperGroup (NASDAQ: $COOP).

Formerly known as WMI Holdings Corporation, Mr. Cooper Group is a %HomeLoan company based in Dallas, Texas.

It specializes in issuing residential mortgages and helping people to refinance their home loans. Mr. Cooper Group has been in operation, in one form or another, since 1889.

Today, Mr. Cooper Group is one of the largest mortgage servicers in America with a servicing portfolio worth $937 billion U.S. and more than 4.3 million customers.

And its stock is exploding higher.

So far in 2025, COOP stock has risen 62%. Over the past 12 months, the share price has gained 86%. And through five years, the stock is up an astounding 1,163%.

Those returns are on par with technology giant %Nvidia (NASDAQ: $NVDA) and ahead of electric vehicle maker %Tesla (NASDAQ: $TSLA).

Currently, Mr. Cooper Group has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion U.S., making it a small-cap stock, though barely.

It likely won't be long before Mr. Cooper Group's market cap exceeds $10 billion U.S. and it officially becomes a mid-cap stock.

The company doesn't pay a dividend but it is attractively valued, trading at 17 times future earnings estimates.

Mr. Cooper Group has been performing well despite a sluggish U.S. housing market.

Analysts say the company keeps busy in any type of market, either issuing new mortgages during a housing boom or helping clients to refinance in a downturn.

COOP stock is currently trading at $152.34 U.S. a share.