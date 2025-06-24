Top 5 Commuter Bikes With Excellent Fuel Efficiency For Daily Rides
Looking for a budget-friendly bike for your daily commute? Check out these 5 best mileage bikes under 1 Lakh. Perfect for office goers looking to save on fuel!
Mileage is a key factor when choosing a bike for daily office commutes. Hero, Bajaj, TVS, and Honda offer affordable options.
Looking for an affordable, fuel-efficient bike? Here are 5 of the best mileage bikes for your daily commute.
The TVS Sports boasts a single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine, delivering great performance and up to 70 kmpl mileage.
The Bajaj CT 100X is a budget-friendly option with a DTS-i engine, offering up to 70 kmpl mileage.
The Hero HF 100 is known for its reliability and impressive mileage of up to 70 kmpl.
The Honda Shine 100 offers decent mileage of up to 65 kmpl and good performance.
The TVS Raider 125 combines sporty looks with decent mileage, making it a good option for shorter riders.
