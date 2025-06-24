Iran's Regime Remains A Threat To Global Stability, Says Middle East Expert Perez-Shakdam

London [UK], June 24 (ANI): Catherine Perez-Shakdam, the Executive Director of the Forum for Foreign Relations and an expert on Middle-East affairs, has expressed concern over Iran's denial of a ceasefire that former U.S. President Donald Trump allegedly facilitated between Iran and Israel analysed the geopolitical turmoil in the region and highlighted its significant repercussions for global stability.

Iran's disinformation campaign and ceasefire doubts

Perez-Shakdam challenged Tehran's refutation of the ceasefire, even though Trump has publicly acknowledged it. "Iran has habitually engaged in disinformation and propaganda." She characterised Iran's actions as part of a larger misinformation effort, mentioning, "The Islamic Republic of Iran has consistently failed to uphold its commitments. Whether the ceasefire will last remains uncertain."She painted a grim outlook regarding the future of the Iranian regime. "Iranians, both domestically and abroad, have clearly indicated their desire for change. All the Islamic Republic of Iran provides is suffering and oppression," she asserted the regime's atrocities, she cited numerous human rights abuses, particularly against women and religious minorities. "Since 1979, Iranians have endured the oppression of the Ayatollahs and the IRGC. The regime has zero tolerance for diversity; anyone not aligned with their extreme interpretation of Shia Islam is seen as an apostate."She expressed optimism that Iranians would soon reclaim their freedom: "I hope they will regain their land, their sky, and their destiny. Iran deserves a future defined by the principles of democracy, freedom, and religious rights."Speaking about reported U.S. attacks on Iranian nuclear sites, Perez-Shakdam contended that the message from Washington to Tehran was clear. "President Trump recognised that Iran was not developing nuclear capabilities merely as a deterrent, but for offensive purposes. The destruction of nuclear sites like Fordow was essential for safeguarding global security."Referencing earlier warnings from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, she commented, "People dismissed Netanyahu's warning to the world. Yet he was correct. We are currently facing the repercussions of ignoring that caution."When questioned about the possibility of the conflict escalating into a full-blown regional war, Perez-Shakdam did not hold back. "This is a conflict of expansion. Iran's ultimate aim is to dominate the Islamic world, take control of Mecca and Medina, and impose their radical ideology." She cautioned that while Iran's proxies, Hezbollah and Hamas, might be weakened, they could be supplanted by new ideological allies asked about Iran's alignment with Russia and China following the Iranian Foreign Minister's meeting with President Vladimir Putin, Perez-Shakdam dismissed the idea of a deeper alliance. "Putin is pragmatic. He won't sacrifice stability for a radical regime. Backing Iran would only provoke Trump and isolate Russia further."On the broader Middle East, Perez-Shakdam emphasised that regional peace is only possible if Iran's regime falls. "If the Islamic Republic of Iran is dismantled, we will have peace. But if not, instability will remain the norm."She noted that Iran's attack on Qatar, despite the latter's historical financial support to groups like Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood, shows that even allies aren't safe. "The Emir of Qatar now understands that you can't buy protection from radicalism. The snake bit anyway."

Cautious endorsement of ceasefire success

With Israel announcing a ceasefire and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declaring success, Perez-Shakdam offered a cautious endorsement. "Iran's nuclear sites were neutralised. Key proxy commanders have been taken out. So yes, Israel can breathe easier."Referring to the Gulf states' response to Iranian aggression, she noted that condemnation from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and others shows a new united front. "Qatar now understands that Iran is not a friend. Even brotherly disputes won't divide the GCC when faced with a common enemy," she concluded. (ANI)