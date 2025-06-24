Fuming Trump Warns: 'Ceasefire In Effect, Don't Violate It!'

Amid fresh reports of missile attacks, a visibly angry President Trump warned both Israel and Iran not to violate the newly declared ceasefire. 'The ceasefire is in effect, don't test it,' he said, as tensions flared again near Beersheba, raising fears of renewed escalation.

