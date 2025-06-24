Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
What Happens If Iran Closes Strait Of Hormuz Amid Israel Tensions? Asianet Newsable

What Happens If Iran Closes Strait Of Hormuz Amid Israel Tensions? Asianet Newsable


2025-06-24 10:13:15
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

The Strait of Hormuz is making headlines again as Iran threatens to close this vital waterway amid soaring tensions with Israel. Why does this narrow stretch of sea matter so much? In this video, we break down what makes the Strait of Hormuz the world's most important oil chokepoint, how a closure could send shockwaves through global markets, and what's at stake for the world's major economies. From its strategic geography to the sheer volume of oil and gas that passes through daily, find out why the fate of this passage affects us all.

MENAFN24062025007385015968ID1109717041

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search