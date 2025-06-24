What Happens If Iran Closes Strait Of Hormuz Amid Israel Tensions? Asianet Newsable

The Strait of Hormuz is making headlines again as Iran threatens to close this vital waterway amid soaring tensions with Israel. Why does this narrow stretch of sea matter so much? In this video, we break down what makes the Strait of Hormuz the world's most important oil chokepoint, how a closure could send shockwaves through global markets, and what's at stake for the world's major economies. From its strategic geography to the sheer volume of oil and gas that passes through daily, find out why the fate of this passage affects us all.

