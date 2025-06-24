What Happens If Iran Closes Strait Of Hormuz Amid Israel Tensions? Asianet Newsable
The Strait of Hormuz is making headlines again as Iran threatens to close this vital waterway amid soaring tensions with Israel. Why does this narrow stretch of sea matter so much? In this video, we break down what makes the Strait of Hormuz the world's most important oil chokepoint, how a closure could send shockwaves through global markets, and what's at stake for the world's major economies. From its strategic geography to the sheer volume of oil and gas that passes through daily, find out why the fate of this passage affects us all.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Bitcoin For AI 2025 To Gather Industry Leaders For Virtual Conference
CommentsNo comment