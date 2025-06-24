Trump Declares Ceasefire 'In Effect' Rebuking Both Sides, Says Israeli Jets Will Do 'Friendly Wave' To Iran

After Israel and Iran challenged the ceasefire just hours after it was announced on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump declared that the truce had officially begun. His statement came only minutes after he had publicly accused both nations of violating the agreement, a ceasefire he had personally brokered to end nearly two weeks of conflict.

“The ceasefire is in effect! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” Trump posted on Truth Social, while on his way to a NATO summit in The Hague.

He said Israel would not attack Iran and that“all planes will turn around and head home,” even joking they would do a“friendly plane wave” to Iran.

Trump's warning to Israel: 'Bring your pilots home'

Just before confirming the ceasefire, Trump expressed clear frustration. In a bold post, he warned:

“ISRAEL. DO NOT DROP THOSE BOMBS. IF YOU DO IT IS A MAJOR VIOLATION. BRING YOUR PILOTS HOME, NOW!”

He told reporters at the White House,“They've been fighting so long and so hard they don't know what the hell they're doing.”

“I'm not happy with either side, but I'm really unhappy if Israel is going out this morning.”

Trump accused Israel of launching strikes right after agreeing to the truce, saying the military“unloaded” bombs in a way he had“never seen before.”

Iran, Israel accuse each other of violations

Even as Trump pushed for calm, Iran and Israel blamed each other for fresh attacks. Israeli officials claimed Iran fired missiles killing four people. Iran reportedly said Israel continued bombing for 90 minutes after the ceasefire was supposed to begin.

Iranian state media later said fighting had paused following 'four waves of Iranian attacks'. Meanwhile, Trump maintained the truce was holding.

US strikes on Iran's nuclear sites

Two days before the ceasefire, the US carried out airstrikes on three underground nuclear sites in Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. The joint US-Israeli operation, called Operation Midnight Hammer, lasted 25 minutes. In response, Iran launched missiles at US bases in Iraq and Qatar under Operation Besharat Fatah. Despite criticism and confusion, Trump insisted:

“Iran's nuclear capacities are gone. They will never rebuild their nuclear facilities!”

Whether the ceasefire holds remains unclear. Trump's back-to-back statements show the difficulty in keeping both sides committed.

For now, airstrikes have slowed but tensions remain high, and mutual distrust is evident.