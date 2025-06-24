Travel Guide: 7 Best Hidden Islands For Memorable Honeymoons

Your honeymoon should be more than just a trip-it should be a memory that whispers“just us” forever. These off-the-grid islands offer breathtaking scenery, authentic experiences, and the kind of quiet intimacy that newlyweds cherish.

Dreaming of a honeymoon that is away from the crowds, drenched in romance, and filled with postcard-perfect scenery? Let go of the over-touristed destinations and discover the secret islands that promise just as much beauty-without all the crowds. From pristine beaches to candlelit beach villas, these 7 most underrated islands are ideal honeymoon retreats that are unforgettable yet intensely intimate.

Hidden away within the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Havelock boasts silky white beaches, aquamarine waters, and green rainforests. A world away from India's mainland mayhem, it's ideal for snorkeling, diving, and sunset strolls at Radhanagar Beach-one of Asia's best.

Shadowed by its popular neighbors Bali and Nusa Penida, Nusa Ceningan is a small tropical jewel perfect for couples. Quiet cliffside resorts, turquoise-colored lagoons, and swings over the ocean are to be expected. It's peaceful, laid-back, and completely Instagram-perfect.

A honeymoon haven for outdoor enthusiasts, Mljet features secluded coves, pine forests, and a medieval monastery on an island lake. Fewer crowds than other Croatian destinations mean you can kayak, hike, and picnic in solitude-just the pair of you.

In between busy Phuket and Krabi is this peaceful Thai island that's a closely guarded secret. Imagine luxury eco-resorts, breakfasts on the water, and beach views flanked by jungle. It's the sort of island where time stands still-ideal for honeymooners looking for seclusion.

Overlooked by the Amalfi Coast and Capri, Ischia is a volcanic island with thermal springs, gardens that are très romantique, and sheer cliffs. Share couples' spa experiences, wine with ocean view, and explore old castles-crowd-free.

For adventurous couples, Sao Jorge provides a rugged honeymoon. This island in the Azores is renowned for its volcanic ridges, natural swimming pools, and unspoiled beauty. Perfect for hiking, stargazing, and exploring hidden waterfalls together.

With only 400 visitors at a time, this UNESCO World Heritage island provides ultra-exclusive beaches, coral reefs, and luxury eco-lodges. Dive, ride your bike through rainforests, or merely watch the sun go down - it's your own personal heaven.