New York City Mayoral Primary 2025: Andrew Cuomo Vs Zohran Mamdani In Democratic Showdown

MENAFN - Live Mint) New York City Democrats will cast their ballots on Tuesday (June 24) in a primary that could redefine the city's political trajectory - and send a national signal about how the Democratic Party plans to counter President Donald Trump in his second term.

The contest has narrowed into a high-profile battle between former governor Andrew Cuomo, seeking redemption after a 2021 resignation scandal, and Zohran Mamdani, a 33-year-old democratic socialist backed by the party's progressive icons.

Cuomo eyes redemption: "This is not a job for a novice"

Once considered politically finished, Cuomo is now front-runner in the crowded Democratic field. Backed by political heavyweights like Bill Clinton and Michael Bloomberg, and armed with a robust fundraising operation, the 67-year-old has framed his bid as one of seasoned leadership in turbulent times.

“This is not a job for a novice,” Cuomo said at a final rally on Monday night.“We need someone who knows what they're doing on day one, because your lives depend on it.”

But Cuomo's comeback attempt is shadowed by the sexual harassment allegations that led to his resignation. A 2021 report by the state attorney general found he harassed 11 women - claims Cuomo denies, calling the investigation a“political hit job.”

Mamdani's rise:“Tomorrow is ours if we want it”

Mamdani, a first-term state assemblyman representing Queens, has electrified the city's left with a campaign focused on affordability, equity, and transit reform. His proposals - including free childcare, rent freezes, and new taxes on the wealthy - have drawn enthusiastic support from Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

“Tomorrow is ours if we want it,” Mamdani said in a video posted late Monday.“We are on the cusp of toppling a political dynasty and delivering a New York everyone can afford.”

If elected, he would become the city's first Muslim and first Indian-American mayor.

Mamdani has surged in polls. In a recent Emerson College survey, he trailed Cuomo 35% to 32% but was projected to win in later rounds under the city's ranked-choice voting system.

Others in the race

The broader field includes Comptroller Brad Lander, who made headlines last week when he was handcuffed while assisting a migrant at an immigration court. He's polling around 10%, but his cross-endorsement deal with Mamdani could prove decisive in the ranked-choice system.

Other candidates - including City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, state Sen. Zellnor Myrie, hedge fund executive Whitney Tilson, and former city Comptroller Scott Stringer - have struggled for traction.

The Cuomo-Mamdani clash

The race has featured sharp personal attacks, especially during debates.

“He's never done any of the essentials,” Cuomo said of Mamdani earlier this month.“He's never dealt with unions, never overseen an infrastructure project, and now you have Donald Trump on top of all that.”

Mamdani didn't hesitate to fire back.

“To Mr. Cuomo, I have never had to resign in disgrace,” he said, drawing cheers from the audience.

Mamdani has also criticised Cuomo's handling of the COVID-19 crisis and the deaths in nursing homes under his administration. Meanwhile, Cuomo allies argue Mamdani's lack of executive experience makes him unfit for New York's top job.

Adams on the sidelines, Sliwa waits

Mayor Eric Adams, facing his own political crisis after federal corruption charges were abruptly dropped by Trump's Justice Department, is running as an independent. Once a rising star, his approval ratings have plummeted amid scandals and perceptions of backroom deals with Republicans.

The GOP's candidate, Curtis Sliwa, is unlikely to gain serious traction in a city where Democrats outnumber Republicans 3 to 1 - but could siphon votes in a three-way race.

A delayed verdict?

With ranked-choice voting allowing voters to rank up to five candidates, an outright winner on Tuesday night is unlikely. If no candidate receives over 50% of first-choice votes, the counting of backup preferences won't begin until July 1, meaning the final outcome could take days or even weeks.

Despite the uncertainty, one thing is clear: Tuesday's primary is not just about New York's future - it's a bellwether for the Democratic Party's identity in a post-Trump America.

| NYC Mayoral race 2025: What to know about Zohran Mamdani and his vision