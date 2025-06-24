Pet Fashion Show Takes Place In Baku's Historic Part

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

A unique social and charitable project, "Stories from the Streets," has been presented on the picturesque Gosha Gala Square, amidst the ancient stone walls of the historic Old City (Icherisheher), Azernews reports.

This project, created by the talented Suraya Mammadli, was born from a desire to draw public attention to the fate of homeless animals and to awaken compassion and responsibility in people.

The highlight of the evening was a touching and joyful fashion show featuring beloved pets, which brought genuine smiles and warm emotions to everyone present.

Organised by Arts Council Azerbaijan with the support of the Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve, the project became a celebration of art and kindness.

Guests were presented with an exhibition of professional artists who, through the lens of contemporary art, told stories about animals, from tenderness to the struggle for life. All the works were displayed on the online platform ArtMarket, where everyone could participate in the charity event by purchasing artwork and thereby supporting homeless friends.

Drawings and creative works by children and young artists, filled with sincere love and care for animals, reminded everyone that compassion is a language understood from an early age.

A striking photo exhibition by Rustam Farman featured large-format portraits of famous personalities alongside their pets, revealing the soul of each subject and emphasizing the special bond between humans and animals.

At the charity fair, visitors could find unique handmade items dedicated to the theme of care and friendship with animals.

The entire evening was accompanied by live music from DJ Azad, filling the space with a light and joyful festive atmosphere.

Head of Arts Council Azerbaijan, Dadash Mammadov, gave a welcoming speech, emphasising that the organisation will continue to support humanitarian projects that connect art with social ideas to inspire people to perform good deeds and care for nature.

Deputy Head of the Administration of the Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve Rena Nasirova-Mustafayeva stressed the importance of the initiative for fostering values of mercy and responsibility in society.

A special place in the program was held by the project's author, Suraya Mamedli, who shared her thoughts:

"Stories from the Streets project began as a school CAS project within the IBDP program at Lyceum No132-134. We wanted to draw attention to the problems faced by homeless animals. Tonight is proof that art and creative initiatives can touch hearts and unite people around kindness and compassion."

This evening in Icherisheher was more than just an event, it was a true art of kindness, a call for each of us not to remain indifferent but to join together to make the world a better place.

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day, and Milli.