Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan To Introduce Modern Standards For Cybersecurity And IT Infrastructure

2025-06-24 10:06:46
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Work is being carried out in Azerbaijan to develop new state standards in line with international experience in the field of information technology and internet infrastructure security, Azernews reports, citing Kamala Mammadzada, the acting director general of the Azerbaijan Institute of Standardization.

She noted that the standards previously applied in the field of information security are no longer relevant, are insufficient for ensuring information security, and do not meet modern technological challenges.

According to her, broader, more comprehensive standards that meet current requirements are now being developed in this field: "These standards are not limited only to IT infrastructure, but also cover service sectors, internet connections, information flow, and providers."

