Azerbaijan Prepares Legislative Framework For Virtual Assets
During the FINTEX SUMMIT 2025-Finance and Technologies
Exhibition in Baku-Tofidi pointed out that the governance of
digital assets has emerged as a critical concern within the
financial ecosystem.
Tofidi articulated that digital assets constitute a segment of the emerging economic paradigm.
“In our capacity as the Central Bank, we acknowledge the dual functionality of virtual assets as both investment vehicles and transactional mediums, necessitating a robust framework for their secure integration into the financial ecosystem.”
A legislative initiative is presently under formulation and is anticipated to be presented later this fiscal year to create a governance structure for digital assets," she concluded.
