Azerbaijan Prepares Legislative Framework For Virtual Assets

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A draft law to regulate virtual assets in Azerbaijan is expected to be submitted by the end of the year, said Fidan Tofidi, head of the Legal Support Department for Payments and Fintech at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Legal Support Division for Financial Markets, Trend reports.

During the FINTEX SUMMIT 2025-Finance and Technologies Exhibition in Baku-Tofidi pointed out that the governance of digital assets has emerged as a critical concern within the financial ecosystem.



Tofidi articulated that digital assets constitute a segment of the emerging economic paradigm.



“In our capacity as the Central Bank, we acknowledge the dual functionality of virtual assets as both investment vehicles and transactional mediums, necessitating a robust framework for their secure integration into the financial ecosystem.”



A legislative initiative is presently under formulation and is anticipated to be presented later this fiscal year to create a governance structure for digital assets," she concluded.