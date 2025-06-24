Azerbaijan Announces Enforcement Date Of Visa Exemption Deal With China
The contractual arrangement shall commence its operative effect
on July 16, 2025, pursuant to the applicable stipulation.
Per the stipulations outlined in the bilateral accord, nationals of Azerbaijan and China possessing valid ordinary passports are granted a waiver from visa prerequisites for ingress, egress, and transit across the jurisdiction of the counterpart nation, with a duration not surpassing 30 days per individual visit and a cumulative total not exceeding 90 days within a rolling 180-day timeframe.
