Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Announces Enforcement Date Of Visa Exemption Deal With China

2025-06-24 10:06:23
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24.​ The internal procedures necessary for the entry into force of the "Agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of China on Mutual Visa Exemption for Citizens Holding Ordinary Passports," signed in Beijing on April 23, 2025, have been completed, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend .

The contractual arrangement shall commence its operative effect on July 16, 2025, pursuant to the applicable stipulation.

Per the stipulations outlined in the bilateral accord, nationals of Azerbaijan and China possessing valid ordinary passports are granted a waiver from visa prerequisites for ingress, egress, and transit across the jurisdiction of the counterpart nation, with a duration not surpassing 30 days per individual visit and a cumulative total not exceeding 90 days within a rolling 180-day timeframe.

