Azerbaijani And UAE Foreign Ministers Brainstorm Regional Security Landscape
Throughout the dialogue, the dynamics of the partnership between
Azerbaijan and the UAE were analyzed, encompassing bilateral
cooperation and engagement within multilateral frameworks,
alongside an examination of the prevailing regional and global
security landscape.
The sides articulated significant apprehension regarding the geopolitical landscape in the area stemming from the Israeli-Iranian hostilities and underscored the criticality of addressing issues via diplomatic channels.
The ministers engaged in a dialogue regarding various topics of reciprocal significance.
