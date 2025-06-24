Azerbaijani And UAE Foreign Ministers Brainstorm Regional Security Landscape

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A phone conversation was held between the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, and his UAE counterpart, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on June 23, 2025, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend .

Throughout the dialogue, the dynamics of the partnership between Azerbaijan and the UAE were analyzed, encompassing bilateral cooperation and engagement within multilateral frameworks, alongside an examination of the prevailing regional and global security landscape.



The sides articulated significant apprehension regarding the geopolitical landscape in the area stemming from the Israeli-Iranian hostilities and underscored the criticality of addressing issues via diplomatic channels.



The ministers engaged in a dialogue regarding various topics of reciprocal significance.