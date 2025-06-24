Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijani And UAE Foreign Ministers Brainstorm Regional Security Landscape

Azerbaijani And UAE Foreign Ministers Brainstorm Regional Security Landscape


2025-06-24 10:06:22
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24.​ A phone conversation was held between the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, and his UAE counterpart, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on June 23, 2025, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend .

Throughout the dialogue, the dynamics of the partnership between Azerbaijan and the UAE were analyzed, encompassing bilateral cooperation and engagement within multilateral frameworks, alongside an examination of the prevailing regional and global security landscape.

The sides articulated significant apprehension regarding the geopolitical landscape in the area stemming from the Israeli-Iranian hostilities and underscored the criticality of addressing issues via diplomatic channels.

The ministers engaged in a dialogue regarding various topics of reciprocal significance.

MENAFN24062025000187011040ID1109716943

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search