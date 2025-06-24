Western Balkans Reinforce Joint Migration Strategy At Tirana Forum
Representatives of the participating countries had the opportunity to highlight shared priorities, particularly the need to strengthen MARRI's position as a key regional actor in addressing common challenges and achieving goals in the field of migration management. Special emphasis was placed on finalizing the new strategy, which represents a crucial document for the further development of the initiative.
Throughout the Forum, Bosnia and Herzegovina undertook the
presidency of MARRI, signifying an ongoing commitment to robust
regional collaboration in migration dynamics.
In the periphery of the Forum, State Secretary Obradović engaged in a strategic dialogue with the State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of North Macedonia, Sašo Petruševski, alongside the Deputy Minister of Security of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ivica Bošnjak. The authorities validated the historically robust and amicable rapport between the nations and deliberated on innovative frameworks for augmenting law enforcement collaboration, especially among border policing entities.
The dialogues additionally functioned as a pivotal moment to underscore the significance of synergistic engagement, both on a bilateral basis and within institutional constructs like MARRI, which epitomize a critical nexus for collaborative initiatives in the Western Balkans landscape.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Bitcoin For AI 2025 To Gather Industry Leaders For Virtual Conference
CommentsNo comment