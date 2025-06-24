Iran Not Break Ceasefire Unless Israel Does - President Pezeshkian

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Iran will not violate the ceasefire regime unless Israel violates it, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said in a phone conversation with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim today, Trend reports.

According to him, in the wake of Iran's reaction to the US military strike, a ceasefire proposal was thrown into the ring. Iran is all set to open the floodgates for a conversation to secure its rightful claims.



Pezeshkian tipped his hat to Malaysia for backing Iran's stance.

He also articulated that Iran is endeavoring to cultivate and fortify bilateral and multilateral relations with adjacent and regional entities. In reaction to the unilateral military incursion by the United States, Iran executed a compelled and reluctant offensive against a US installation situated in the strategically aligned territory of Qatar. Nonetheless, this predicament does not necessitate engaging in any form of confrontation with Qatar.



Concurrently, Ibrahim articulated his endorsement of Iran's stance, asserting its entitlement to exercise self-defense mechanisms.

On the morning of June 13, Israel carried out airstrikes against Iran. The attacks killed numerous high-ranking military officials, including Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff; Hossein Salami, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC); and Gholam Ali Rashid, head of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, along with nine nuclear scientists and other senior figures.

That same evening, Iran launched a retaliatory strike dubbed “Operation True Promise III,” firing hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at multiple targets across Israel, including Tel Aviv. The attacks caused civilian casualties and widespread damage

To note, the US conducted airstrikes targeting three nuclear facilities in Iran on June 22, reportedly causing significant damage.

"We have completed our very successful attack on the three nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iranian airspace. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home," President of the US Donald Trump wrote on the Truth Social social network.

On June 23, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) carried out a missile strike on the U.S. Al-Udeid base in Qatar.

Today, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office announced that the Israeli government has agreed to a ceasefire with Iran, mediated by US President Donald Trump.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council also issued a statement, noting that the attacks had stopped.