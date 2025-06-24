Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sterling Makes Gains Against, Dollar, Euro


2025-06-24 10:05:56
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


London, June 24 (Petra) -- The British pound experienced a notable increase against the US dollar and the euro on Tuesday.
According to financial reports from the UK, the pound approached the $1.36 mark, trading at $1.3599, reflecting a rise of 1.54%. The pound strengthened against the euro by 0.44%, reaching €1.1728.

