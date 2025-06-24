Sterling Makes Gains Against, Dollar, Euro

London, June 24 (Petra) -- The British pound experienced a notable increase against the US dollar and the euro on Tuesday.According to financial reports from the UK, the pound approached the $1.36 mark, trading at $1.3599, reflecting a rise of 1.54%. The pound strengthened against the euro by 0.44%, reaching €1.1728.

