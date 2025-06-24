403
King Receives Call From Netherlands Monarch, Urges Maintaining Regional De-Escalation Ending Gaza War And West Bank Escalation
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, June 24 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II, during a phone call with King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands on Tuesday, emphasized the importance of continuing de-escalation efforts in the region.
His Majesty highlighted the need for all parties to commit to maintaining calm, in order to restore security and stability to the region.
The King stressed the need to exert maximum efforts to stop the war on Gaza, ensure the flow of humanitarian aid to all areas of the Strip, and stop the escalations in the West Bank and Jerusalem.
