Corneal Edema Market Predicted To See Upsurge Through 2034, Highlights Delveinsight Emmetrope Ophthalmics LLC, Trefoil Therapeutics
The Key Corneal Edema Companies in the market include - Emmetrope Ophthalmics LLC, Trefoil Therapeutics, and others.
DelveInsight's “Corneal Edema Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Corneal Edema, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Corneal Edema market trends in the United States.
The latest healthcare forecast report provides an in-depth analysis of Corneal Edema, offering comprehensive insights into the Corneal Edema revenue trends, prevalence, and treatment landscape. The report delves into key Corneal Edema statistics, highlighting the current and projected market size, while examining the efficacy and development of emerging Corneal Edema therapies. Additionally, we cover the landscape of Corneal Edema clinical trials, providing an overview of ongoing and upcoming studies that are poised to shape the future of Corneal Edema treatment. This report is an essential resource for understanding the market dynamics and the evolving therapeutic options within the Corneal Edema space.
Some of the key facts of the Corneal Edema Market Report:
The Corneal Edema market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)
In March 2025, Alcon (SIX/NYSE: ALC), a global leader in eye care, has announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Aurion Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage company focused on developing advanced cell therapies for eye conditions. Aurion will continue to operate independently, with Alcon's full support to advance its lead allogeneic cell therapy candidate, AURN001, into Phase 3 trials for corneal edema caused by corneal endothelial disease in the second half of 2025. Aurion will also benefit from Alcon's extensive R&D, regulatory, medical, and commercial expertise. Alongside this acquisition, Aurion's Board has appointed Arnaud Lacoste, PhD-formerly Chief Scientific Officer-as the company's new CEO, effective immediately.
In December 2024, AURN001 is an investigational combination cell therapy composed of allogeneic human corneal endothelial cells (neltependocel) and a rho kinase inhibitor (Y-27632). It is designed to be delivered as a single procedure into the anterior chamber of the eye. The CLARA Phase 1/2 clinical trial (NCT06041256) is a prospective, multi-center, randomized, double-masked, parallel-arm, dose-ranging study aimed at evaluating the safety, tolerability, and effectiveness of AURN001 in treating corneal edema resulting from corneal endothelial dysfunction.
In November 2024, Emmecell, a biotechnology company based in the US, released encouraging topline results from a randomized Phase I extension trial of EO2002, its non-surgical cell therapy designed to treat corneal edema. The double-masked study, carried out at multiple locations across the United States, showed notable enhancements in vision and corneal health, while also demonstrating a favorable safety profile.
In 2022, the U.S. market was primarily driven by corticosteroids, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), and other related treatments, collectively generating approximately USD 489 million.
Key Corneal Edema Companies: Emmetrope Ophthalmics LLC, Trefoil Therapeutics, and others
Key Corneal Edema Therapies: EO2002, TTHX1114, and others
According to DelveInsight analysts, the total number of diagnosed prevalent cases of Corneal Edema in the U.S. was around 1,149,967 in 2022, and this figure is expected to rise throughout the forecast period (2023–2034).
The Corneal Edema market is anticipated to witness positive growth driven by the potential approval of emerging therapies such as EO2002, TTHX1114, and others.
Corneal Edema Overview
Corneal edema is a condition where the cornea-the clear, outer layer of the eye-swells due to fluid buildup. This swelling can cause blurred or cloudy vision, eye discomfort, halos around lights, and increased sensitivity to light. It often results from trauma, surgery (like cataract removal), eye diseases, or conditions such as Fuchs' dystrophy. Treatment depends on the underlying cause and may include eye drops, medications, or in severe cases, corneal transplantation.
Corneal Edema Epidemiology
The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the United States from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.
Corneal Edema Epidemiology Segmentation:
The Corneal Edema market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the United States segmented into:
Total Prevalent Cases of DME in the United States
Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of DME in the United States
Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of DME in the United States
Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of DME in the United States
Subgroup-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of DME in the United States
Treated cases of DME in the United States
Corneal Edema Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities
The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Corneal Edema market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Corneal Edema market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.
Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.
The report also covers the Corneal Edema Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.
Corneal Edema Therapies and Key Companies
EO2002: Emmetrope Ophthalmics LLC
TTHX1114: Trefoil Therapeutics
Corneal Edema Market Strengths
Late-stage pipeline drugs such as Faricimab, Beovuand KSI-301 are some of the potential emerging therapies that have shown promising results and expected to improve the dosing interval
Corneal Edema Market Opportunities
Around in one-quarter or more of eyes with center involving DME do not achieve complete resolution of the edema with anti-VEGF therapy and currently there is no curative treatment options for this refractory pool.
Scope of the Corneal Edema Market Report
Study Period: 2020–2034
Coverage: The United States
Key Corneal Edema Companies: Emmetrope Ophthalmics LLC, Trefoil Therapeutics, and others
Key Corneal Edema Therapies: EO2002, TTHX1114, and others
Corneal Edema Therapeutic Assessment: Corneal Edema current marketed and Corneal Edema emerging therapies
Corneal Edema Market Dynamics: Corneal Edema market drivers and Corneal Edema market barriers
Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies
Corneal Edema Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Corneal Edema Market Access and Reimbursement
Table of Contents
1. Corneal Edema Market Report Introduction
2. Executive Summary for Corneal Edema
3. SWOT analysis of Corneal Edema
4. Corneal Edema Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance
5. Corneal Edema Market Overview at a Glance
6. Corneal Edema Disease Background and Overview
7. Corneal Edema Epidemiology and Patient Population
8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Corneal Edema
9. Corneal Edema Current Treatment and Medical Practices
10. Corneal Edema Unmet Needs
11. Corneal Edema Emerging Therapies
12. Corneal Edema Market Outlook
13. Country-Wise Corneal Edema Market Analysis (2020–2034)
14. Corneal Edema Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies
15. Corneal Edema Market Drivers
16. Corneal Edema Market Barriers
17. Corneal Edema Appendix
18. Corneal Edema Report Methodology
19. DelveInsight Capabilities
20. Disclaimer
21. About DelveInsight
