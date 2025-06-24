Corneal Edema Market Predicted To See Upsurge Through 2034, Highlights Delveinsight Emmetrope Ophthalmics LLC, Trefoil Therapeutics

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Key Corneal Edema Companies in the market include - Emmetrope Ophthalmics LLC, Trefoil Therapeutics, and others.

DelveInsight's “Corneal Edema Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Corneal Edema, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Corneal Edema market trends in the United States.

The latest healthcare forecast report provides an in-depth analysis of Corneal Edema, offering comprehensive insights into the Corneal Edema revenue trends, prevalence, and treatment landscape. The report delves into key Corneal Edema statistics, highlighting the current and projected market size, while examining the efficacy and development of emerging Corneal Edema therapies. Additionally, we cover the landscape of Corneal Edema clinical trials, providing an overview of ongoing and upcoming studies that are poised to shape the future of Corneal Edema treatment. This report is an essential resource for understanding the market dynamics and the evolving therapeutic options within the Corneal Edema space.

Some of the key facts of the Corneal Edema Market Report:



The Corneal Edema market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In March 2025, Alcon (SIX/NYSE: ALC), a global leader in eye care, has announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Aurion Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage company focused on developing advanced cell therapies for eye conditions. Aurion will continue to operate independently, with Alcon's full support to advance its lead allogeneic cell therapy candidate, AURN001, into Phase 3 trials for corneal edema caused by corneal endothelial disease in the second half of 2025. Aurion will also benefit from Alcon's extensive R&D, regulatory, medical, and commercial expertise. Alongside this acquisition, Aurion's Board has appointed Arnaud Lacoste, PhD-formerly Chief Scientific Officer-as the company's new CEO, effective immediately.

In December 2024, AURN001 is an investigational combination cell therapy composed of allogeneic human corneal endothelial cells (neltependocel) and a rho kinase inhibitor (Y-27632). It is designed to be delivered as a single procedure into the anterior chamber of the eye. The CLARA Phase 1/2 clinical trial (NCT06041256) is a prospective, multi-center, randomized, double-masked, parallel-arm, dose-ranging study aimed at evaluating the safety, tolerability, and effectiveness of AURN001 in treating corneal edema resulting from corneal endothelial dysfunction.

In November 2024, Emmecell, a biotechnology company based in the US, released encouraging topline results from a randomized Phase I extension trial of EO2002, its non-surgical cell therapy designed to treat corneal edema. The double-masked study, carried out at multiple locations across the United States, showed notable enhancements in vision and corneal health, while also demonstrating a favorable safety profile.

In 2022, the U.S. market was primarily driven by corticosteroids, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), and other related treatments, collectively generating approximately USD 489 million.

Key Corneal Edema Companies: Emmetrope Ophthalmics LLC, Trefoil Therapeutics, and others

Key Corneal Edema Therapies: EO2002, TTHX1114, and others

According to DelveInsight analysts, the total number of diagnosed prevalent cases of Corneal Edema in the U.S. was around 1,149,967 in 2022, and this figure is expected to rise throughout the forecast period (2023–2034). The Corneal Edema market is anticipated to witness positive growth driven by the potential approval of emerging therapies such as EO2002, TTHX1114, and others.

Corneal Edema Overview

Corneal edema is a condition where the cornea-the clear, outer layer of the eye-swells due to fluid buildup. This swelling can cause blurred or cloudy vision, eye discomfort, halos around lights, and increased sensitivity to light. It often results from trauma, surgery (like cataract removal), eye diseases, or conditions such as Fuchs' dystrophy. Treatment depends on the underlying cause and may include eye drops, medications, or in severe cases, corneal transplantation.

Corneal Edema Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the United States from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Corneal Edema Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Corneal Edema market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the United States segmented into:



Total Prevalent Cases of DME in the United States

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of DME in the United States

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of DME in the United States

Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of DME in the United States

Subgroup-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of DME in the United States Treated cases of DME in the United States

Corneal Edema Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Corneal Edema market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Corneal Edema market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Corneal Edema Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Corneal Edema Therapies and Key Companies



EO2002: Emmetrope Ophthalmics LLC TTHX1114: Trefoil Therapeutics

Corneal Edema Market Strengths

Late-stage pipeline drugs such as Faricimab, Beovuand KSI-301 are some of the potential emerging therapies that have shown promising results and expected to improve the dosing interval

Corneal Edema Market Opportunities

Around in one-quarter or more of eyes with center involving DME do not achieve complete resolution of the edema with anti-VEGF therapy and currently there is no curative treatment options for this refractory pool.

Scope of the Corneal Edema Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: The United States

Key Corneal Edema Companies: Emmetrope Ophthalmics LLC, Trefoil Therapeutics, and others

Key Corneal Edema Therapies: EO2002, TTHX1114, and others

Corneal Edema Therapeutic Assessment: Corneal Edema current marketed and Corneal Edema emerging therapies

Corneal Edema Market Dynamics: Corneal Edema market drivers and Corneal Edema market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Corneal Edema Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Corneal Edema Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Corneal Edema Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Corneal Edema

3. SWOT analysis of Corneal Edema

4. Corneal Edema Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Corneal Edema Market Overview at a Glance

6. Corneal Edema Disease Background and Overview

7. Corneal Edema Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Corneal Edema

9. Corneal Edema Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Corneal Edema Unmet Needs

11. Corneal Edema Emerging Therapies

12. Corneal Edema Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Corneal Edema Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Corneal Edema Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Corneal Edema Market Drivers

16. Corneal Edema Market Barriers

17. Corneal Edema Appendix

18. Corneal Edema Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.