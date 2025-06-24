Diabetic Kidney Disease Market To Show Remarkable Growth Trends From 2024 To 2034, Delveinsight Reports Curacle Co., Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim, Bayer, Pfizer, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Phytohealth

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Key Diabetic Kidney Disease Companies in the market include - Curacle Co., Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim, Bayer, Pfizer, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, PhytoHealth Corporation, Eli Lilly and Company, Korea Otsuka Pharmaceutical, BioStratum, Fresenius Kabi, and others.

DelveInsight's “Diabetic Kidney Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Diabetic Kidney Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Diabetic Kidney Disease market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

The latest healthcare forecast report provides an in-depth analysis of Diabetic Kidney Disease, offering comprehensive insights into the Diabetic Kidney Disease revenue trends, prevalence, and treatment landscape. The report delves into key Diabetic Kidney Disease statistics, highlighting the current and projected market size, while examining the efficacy and development of emerging Diabetic Kidney Disease therapies. Additionally, we cover the landscape of Diabetic Kidney Disease clinical trials, providing an overview of ongoing and upcoming studies that are poised to shape the future of Diabetic Kidney Disease treatment. This report is an essential resource for understanding the market dynamics and the evolving therapeutic options within the Diabetic Kidney Disease space.

Some of the key facts of the Diabetic Kidney Disease Market Report:



The Diabetic Kidney Disease market size was vlaued ~USD 7,200 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In April 2025, A recent study led by Sankar D. Navaneethan and colleagues, published by the International Society of Nephrology, has shown that Bayer's Kerendia (finerenone) continues to deliver cardiovascular and kidney benefits regardless of initial acute changes in estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) after starting treatment in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and type 2 diabetes (T2D). According to leading data and analytics firm GlobalData, this comprehensive analysis is likely to provide reassurance to nephrologists when prescribing finerenone, even in cases where an early decline in eGFR is observed. The study's findings, which highlight consistent efficacy across varying eGFR subgroups and a manageable safety profile, reinforce finerenone's value as a key therapeutic option for this high-risk patient group.

In November 2024, During a featured session at the American Heart Association (AHA) conference titled“GLP-1RAs and Beyond: Incretin Analogues and a New Frontier in Cardiovascular Therapeutics,” Dr. Katherine Tuttle explored the renal benefits of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist therapy. She specifically highlighted Novo Nordisk's Ozempic (semaglutide) to showcase advancements in using GLP-1 therapies for managing diabetic kidney disease.

In March 2024, ZyVersa Therapeutics announced that the Institutional Review Board (IRB) has approved the Phase IIa clinical trial protocol to assess the safety and effectiveness of Cholesterol Efflux Mediator VAR 200 in patients with diabetic kidney disease.

In March 2024, China-based Hua Medicine plans to focus on advancing the US trial development of its type 2 diabetes (T2D) drug for diabetic kidney patients. Chief Strategy Officer George Lin shared with Clinical Trials Arena that the company aims to develop a once-daily version of its drug, Huatangning (dorzagliatin), in the US. Hua Medicine has submitted an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the second generation of Huatangning, after previously conducting four Phase I trials in the US with the twice-daily version, which is marketed in China in collaboration with Bayer.

The Diabetic Kidney Disease market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Diabetic Kidney Disease pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Diabetic Kidney Disease market dynamics.

According to DelveInsight's estimates, the total prevalent cases of diabetes in the 7MM were approximately 82,858,700 in 2023, with a projected increase over the study period.

In 2023, the United States had the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of diabetic kidney disease (DKD), with roughly 5,141,000 cases. DKD is predominantly observed in individuals aged 60 and above, accounting for 70% of cases. In the US, age-specific cases of DKD in 2023 were approximately 1,542,000 in the 18–59 age group and around 3,600,000 in the 60+ age group.

Diabetic Kidney Disease Overview

Diabetic kidney disease (DKD), also known as diabetic nephropathy, is a common complication of diabetes that affects the kidneys' ability to filter waste from the blood. High blood sugar levels damage the tiny blood vessels in the kidneys, leading to impaired kidney function and potentially kidney failure over time. Symptoms may include swelling, high blood pressure, and protein in the urine. DKD is a leading cause of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage renal disease (ESRD). Managing diabetes, controlling blood pressure, and early treatment can help slow the progression of the disease.

Diabetic Kidney Disease Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Diabetic Kidney Disease Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Diabetic Kidney Disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalent Cases of Diabetes in the 7MM

Total Prevalent Cases of DKD in the 7MM

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of DKD in the 7MM

Age-specific Cases of DKD in the 7MM Stage-specific Cases of DKD in the 7MM

Diabetic Kidney Disease Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Diabetic Kidney Disease market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Diabetic Kidney Disease market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Diabetic Kidney Disease Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Diabetic Kidney Disease Therapies and Key Companies



CU01-1001: Curacle Co., Ltd.

BI 685509: Boehringer Ingelheim

BAY94-8862: Bayer

PF-00489791: Pfizer

Canagliflozin: Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

PH3: PhytoHealth Corporation

LY3016859: Eli Lilly and Company

Probucol: Korea Otsuka Pharmaceutical

Pyridorin: BioStratum Ketosteril®: Fresenius Kabi

Diabetic Kidney Disease Market Strengths



Many major companies are investing in different mechanisms of action for the treatment of DKD, peripherally-acting CB1r blockers, IL-33-neutralizing mAb, ETA receptor antagonists, aldosterone synthase inhibitor (ASi), mineralocorticoid receptor (MR) blockers, and others which will boost the DKD market in the future. A unique trial testing of BI 690517, a selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor along with SGLT2 inhibition, showed positive efficacy, offering the potential for additive kidney benefits while possibly mitigating hyperkalemia risk.

Diabetic Kidney Disease Market Opportunities



Personalized medicine, considering the genetic and mechanistic variability, will improve renal and cardiovascular protection in diabetic patients with CKD. The concept of "metabolic memory" in diabetic patients, where prior exposure to elevated blood glucose levels results in enduring detrimental effects despite glycemic control, opens a window of opportunity to develop genetic interventions such as CRISPR–Cas editing to potentially erase this memory and offer novel therapeutic avenues for diabetic kidney disease.

Scope of the Diabetic Kidney Disease Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Diabetic Kidney Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Diabetic Kidney Disease current marketed and Diabetic Kidney Disease emerging therapies

Diabetic Kidney Disease Market Dynamics: Diabetic Kidney Disease market drivers and Diabetic Kidney Disease market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Diabetic Kidney Disease Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Diabetic Kidney Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

