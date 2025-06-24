Tedxfolsom Announces Speaker Lineup For The Upcoming August 16Th Event

MENAFN - GetNews) TEDxFolsom announces speaker lineup for upcoming event being held on August 16, 2025 at The Harris Center for The Arts.







Folsom, California - TEDxFolsom, a TED-licensed event celebrated for bringing together local voices and leading experts, is excited to announce the lineup of speakers for the live event on August 16 at the Harris Center for the Arts. Under the theme of“Horizon 2050 – What's next for the future of Humanity?,” TEDxFolsom aspires to forge a collaborative space where speakers, partners, and attendees collectively explore innovative concepts to enhance our future.

The essence of“Horizon 2050” lies in merging the present with the boundless possibilities of tomorrow, aiming to spark great ideas that have the potential to transform our community and reach beyond. At TEDxFolsom, we believe in the power of discussion to amplify these ideas, fostering a community-wide matrix of perspectives enriched through engaging dialogue.

Our mission is to present a diverse array of voices and topics, stimulating in-depth discussions that continue well beyond the event. This dynamic selection of speakers ensures that TEDxFolsom will serve as a catalyst for deeper understanding and inspiration:



Loretta Joseph

Sadie St Lawrence

Pauli Undesser

Kristine Burke, MD

Graseilah Coolidge

Nik Popgeorgiev

Dr. Christiane Schroeter

Jillyan McKinney

Kristen Cox

Kara Edwards

Dr. Marissa Nichols

Jen Aks

Jennifer Gregory Davis Celeste Roseberry



“TEDxFolsom: Horizon 2050 invites our community to think boldly and act bravely about what's next for the future of humanity,” says Matthew Loughran, Executive Director of TEDxFolsom.“This isn't just about projecting forward-it's about preparing ourselves to shape the world we want to live in. From climate breakthroughs to the evolution of governance, we're curating ideas that challenge assumptions, spark innovation, and build bridges across generations. TEDxFolsom remains committed to serving as a launchpad for transformative thinking from Northern California to the world.”

We invite you to join us on August 16, 2025, for an event filled with ideas that challenge, inspire, and expand our perceptions. Let's come together to reshape what's possible. For information on partnerships or to attend, visit .

