Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Inaugurates Its First-Ever EV Concept Store In Bengaluru
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / Bengaluru, 24 June 2025: In a significant step towards electric mobility journey, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) today inaugurated its first-ever EV Concept Store in India, located at Mantri Square Mall, Malleshwaram, Bengaluru. This one-of-a-kind Concept Store is designed to offer customers an immersive & futuristic experience, giving them a glimpse into Honda's world of mobility, technology, and innovation. HMSI also announced a new BaaS Lite Plan for ACTIVA e: where customers can pay just Rs 678/month, making EV ownership more accessible than ever before.
A Glimpse into the Future: Inside Honda's EV Concept Store
Honda's new EV Concept Store is designed to offer a fascinating experience of the company's technological advancements. From electric mobility to personal aviation, it captures the essence of Honda's global innovation. At the heart of the store is a main LED Display, which serves as a digital focal point to engage visitors through interactive content, brand storytelling, and product highlights. It provides dynamic insights into Honda's electrification journey. A history wall is also on display, exhibiting the remarkable journey and key milestones of Honda over the years.
The Product Display Zone showcases Honda's latest electric offerings in India – the ACTIVA e: and QC1. Visitors can get up close with these models, explore their features, and understand the engineering that powers them. For families and younger visitors, the Kids Interaction Zone offers engaging experiences. This section has been specially designed to make the store welcoming to all age groups, reflecting Honda's inclusive brand philosophy.
The Safe Tech Zone gives a detailed look at the core components behind ACTIVA e: and QC1, including the PMS motor, hub motor, charger, battery and Mobile Power Pack (MPP). Visitors will also witness Honda's advanced battery swapping technology at the dedicated Honda Power Pack Exchanger e:. This innovative system enables seamless battery replacement for the ACTIVA e:, providing unmatched convenience to users. Live demonstrations of the system will showcase the efficiency and user-friendliness of this technology.
Adding an international flair, the store features a scale model of the Honda Jet, symbolizing the excellence in personal aviation. Honda's Electric Racing Go-Kart (eGX), showcasing the company's innovative approach to sustainable performance, is also on display. Powered by Honda Mobile Power Pack e: swappable batteries, the electric Go-Kart delivers impressive acceleration & precision handling. Another exciting highlight is the Honda Moto Compacto, a foldable electric scooter. Weighing just 19 kg, it is ideal for urban commuting with a top speed of 24 kmph and range of 20 km per charge. This display illustrates how Honda blends nostalgia with cutting-edge tech to create modern solutions.
Honda ACTIVA e: New BaaS Lite Plan
Marking a pivotal moment in HMSI's journey towards sustainable mobility, the all-new ACTIVA e:aims to redefine urban transportation in the country. The ACTIVA e: features Honda Mobile Power Pack e: - a swappable battery system developed by Honda Motor Co. Ltd. Japan and managed by Honda Power Pack Energy India Pvt. Ltd (HEID). It is equipped with two 1.5 kWh swappable batteries, delivering a range of 102 km* on a full charge.
As part of commitment to make electric mobility convenient for customers, Honda has introduced a new BaaS Lite plan, wherein the customers will have to pay just Rs. 678 per month (for 20kWh energy usage per month), making EV ownership accessible for users. This affordable subscription model is tailored specifically for users with lower daily running, offering them an economical entry into EV ownership. With the BaaS Lite plan, customers can easily swap batteries at Honda's battery swapping stations, ensuring seamless and hassle-free usage. The new BaaS Lite plan has been launched in addition to the existing Basic and Advance subscription packages.
